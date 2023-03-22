pistol

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum recently researched an example of what is arguably the most readily-recognized pistol ever made: the Parabellum Automatic Pistol, far more commonly (and simply) known as the Luger. Pictured is a P08 Luger chambered for the 9mm cartridge, standard issue for the German Army from 1908 to 1938.

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum recently researched an example of what is arguably the most readily-recognized pistol ever made: the Parabellum Automatic Pistol, far more commonly (and simply) known as the Luger.

The handgun that became the P08 Luger, adopted by the German Army in 1908, was patented in 1898 by Austrian designer Georg Johann Luger. His pistol featured a toggle-locked, recoil-operated semi-automatic action that owed much to a previous design created by Hugo Borchardt, a German. Luger also created the P08's principal cartridge, the 9x19mm, also called the 9mm Parabellum, 9mm Luger, or 9mm NATO, probably the most widely-circulated center-fire handgun cartridge in the world to this day.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus