...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches, with only an inch or so in western Sweetwater County.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, with the higher gusts
occurring over the eastern half of Sweetwater County.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, and East Sweetwater
County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall
late this morning, then again from 3 PM through 9 PM Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Sweetwater County Historical Museum recently researched an example of what is arguably the most readily-recognized pistol ever made: the Parabellum Automatic Pistol, far more commonly (and simply) known as the Luger. Pictured is a P08 Luger chambered for the 9mm cartridge, standard issue for the German Army from 1908 to 1938.
Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum recently researched an example of what is arguably the most readily-recognized pistol ever made: the Parabellum Automatic Pistol, far more commonly (and simply) known as the Luger.
The handgun that became the P08 Luger, adopted by the German Army in 1908, was patented in 1898 by Austrian designer Georg Johann Luger. His pistol featured a toggle-locked, recoil-operated semi-automatic action that owed much to a previous design created by Hugo Borchardt, a German. Luger also created the P08's principal cartridge, the 9x19mm, also called the 9mm Parabellum, 9mm Luger, or 9mm NATO, probably the most widely-circulated center-fire handgun cartridge in the world to this day.
Officially, the Luger was replaced as the standard German military service sidearm in 1938 by the Walther P-38 pistol, another 9mm, but many remained in service. Millions were made by the time mainstream production ended in the 1950s.
Over the years, a number of companies manufactured the Luger, including Mauser, Erfurt, and Krieghoff. The pistol researched through the museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program was made by the Luger’s original manufacturer, Deutsche Waffen und Munitionsfabriken (DWM), in 1918. (DWM Lugers made through the Word War I era, 1914-1918, were known to be of a particularly high quality and are much valued by collectors.)
The museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program is available to the public at no charge. If you have a firearm (or firearms) you would like to learn more about, contact them at (307) 872-6435 or via email at blustd@sweetwatercountywy.gov.