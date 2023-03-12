SWEETWATER COUNTY -- A semi-automatic rifle over a century old was researched this week through the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program.
The Remington Model 8, a John Moses Browning design, was introduced in 1906 and manufactured through 1936, when it was replaced by the similar Model 81. About 80,600 Model 8s were made. Museum staff determined that the rifle they examined, chambered for the .25 Remington cartridge, was made in 1911.
The .25 Remington was a cartridge developed for the Model 8, which was also available in .30 Remington, .32 Remington, and .35 Remington. A standard factory load for the .25 Remington featured a 117-grain round nose bullet with a muzzle velocity of 2,127 feet per second.
The Model 8 featured a fixed, five-round box magazine. While conceived as a sporting rifle, it was also popular with law enforcement. There is evidence that at least one Model 8 was used by the six lawmen who killed Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker in Bienville Parish, Louisiana, on May 23, 1934.
People with a vintage firearm (or firearms) who would like to learn more about them are encouraged to contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at blustd@sweetwatercountywy.gov .
There is no charge for the museum’s firearms research service.