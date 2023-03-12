SWEETWATER COUNTY -- A semi-automatic rifle over a century old was researched this week through the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program.

The Remington Model 8, a John Moses Browning design, was introduced in 1906 and manufactured through 1936, when it was replaced by the similar Model 81. About 80,600 Model 8s were made. Museum staff determined that the rifle they examined, chambered for the .25 Remington cartridge, was made in 1911.

