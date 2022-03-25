Front Row L-R: Jose Torres (Comfort Inn & Suites), Diana Pacheco (Comfort Inn & Suites), Yadira Benites (Comfort Inn & Suites), Julie Oman (Little America), Jenissa Meredith (Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism), Theresa Humes (Quality Inn), Lana Vermillion (Baymont Inn), Guillermina Gutierrez (Hampton Inn Rock Springs)
Back Row L-R: Jen Jennings (Little America), Melissa Hutchinson (Comfort Inn), Rebecca Fagnant (Little America), Hannah Putnam (Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism), John Maple (Homewood Suites), Tricia Green (Quality Inn & Holiday Inn Express), Nick Patel (Baymont Inn), Bridget Bernard (Hampton Inn Rock Springs & Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism)
Not Pictured: Christopher Hageman (Holiday Inn Express)
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board (SWCTT) is pleased to announce the 1ST Quarter 2022 R.E.A.C.H. Award winners. R.E.A.C.H. stands for Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality. The R.E.A.C.H. Award winners embody what it means to be customer service-oriented, hospitable, and professional.
Yadira Benites – Comfort Inn & Suites, Rock Springs, WY
Diana Pacheco – Comfort Inn & Suites, Rock Springs, WY
Jose Torres – Comfort Inn & Suites, Rock Springs, WY
Lana Vermillion – Baymont Inn, Rock Springs, WY
Theresa Humes – Quality Inn, Rock Springs, WY
Christopher Hageman – Holiday Inn Express, Rock Springs, WY
Julie Oman – Little America, Little America, WY
Guillermina Gutierrez – Hampton Inn, Rock Springs, WY
The quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards honor outstanding customer service provided by employees in the local tourism and hospitality industry that celebrate and enhance Sweetwater County’s reputation as a first-class visitor destination. Award winners serve as champions for the tourism industry. “SWCTT deploys a multi-media marketing and public relations campaign every year to generate tourism to Sweetwater County. Those efforts would be for not without the outstanding hospitality employees that we have in our area greeting and taking care of guests when they arrive. They are truly the backbone of the industry, treating strangers like friends and enhancing the visitor experience overall,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.
Melissa Hutchinson, General Manager of the Comfort Inn & Suites in Rock Springs, nominated Yadira Benites, stating that “Yadira’s rooms are so clean, and she pays attention to the fine details. I never have to ask her to do any extra when it comes to the rooms because if it needs done, she has already done it. She is always happy and friendly to the guest that she encounters I wish I had 10 more people just like her.” Congratulations, Yadira!