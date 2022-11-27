Auditions for the inaugural "Drag Me To '23: A New Year's Eve Dragstravaganza" took place at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, Nov. 26. Rock Springs resident Cory Schaeperkoetter sings "I am Who I am." His costume is a mix of masculinity and femininity.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
ROCK SPRINGS – While many LGBT venues are struggling with safety concerns in the U.S., Sweetwater County residents are looking at the Broadway Theater as a safe place.
A handful of individuals auditioned for The Starling Company’s upcoming performance, “Drag Me To ‘23: A New Year’s Eve Dragstravaganza” on Saturday, Nov. 26.
According to Kenneth ‘My Starling Darling’ McCormack, founder of The Starling Company, this inaugural full-drag show is about drag queen artists starting the new year.
McCormack identifies themselves as gender fluid.
“It’s essentially a variety show,” said McCormack. “It’s going to be wild.”
McCormack explained that it is an opportunity for artists to have their own individual acts, whether it’s poetry, singing, acting, lip syncing and burlesque.
“We have a small drag culture here, but in bigger cities, the drag community doesn’t allow free expression,” McCormack noted. “I want to allow individuals to be themselves.
“Every artist is different. There’s a lot of talent here.”
Before the auditions, McCormack invited participants to the stage for a short work-out.
“Before a show, I do a little exercise to shake that anxiety out,” he told the participants. “Just be yourselves.
“What’s incredible about drag is you get to be yourself. You can act as silly as you want – the way you’d act at home.”
Rock Springs resident Cory Schaeperkoetter, the first to audition, sang “I am What I am” from the musical, “La Cage Aux Folles.”
Schaeperkoetter’s costume is a mix of masculinity and femininity.
“I enjoy all aspects of performance,” said Schaeperkoetter. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of drag and I’m happy to finally have the opportunity.”
He added that after the audition, he felt “confident and happy to audition for such an open and welcoming environment.”
He shared his thoughts on the Nov. 19th shooting at Club Q, a bar in Colorado Springs.
“What happened at Club Q was a tragedy, a crime that took lives and struck fear into LGBTQ individuals wanting to have that social life,” he said.
While he doesn’t have a solid answer as to how to prevent what happened at Club Q from happening again, he shared the importance of “standing tall, standing strong and standing together.”
“We need to keep pushing forward and not let those who disagree push us down or silence us,” he said. “Those of us who are ready to stand face to face with those who disagree must do so for those who aren’t ready.
“We have to be a beacon, one that shines for those who need to see it and one that blinds those who want us gone. We aren’t going anywhere.”
McCormack expressed how proud they are of the individuals who auditioned.
“They put themselves out there and that’s not easy,” they pointed out. “It was truly an honor to be in their presence.”
They added, “It was such a beautiful night. A perfect example of the exact reason I started this company. The shooting is exactly why we needed this.
“We’re being bold and visible. We’re creating representation and a safe space to explore one’s individuality. Being the positive change is the best way to honor the victims of this horrendous act and prevent it from happening again.”
Tickets for “Drag Me to ‘23: A New Year’s Eve Dragstravaganza” are available online at Broadwayrs.com. Doors are open at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The show will also feature queer and drag artists from Salt Lake City.