State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

 Randy Runtsch

JACKSON — A dozen attendees sat in the 9th District Court on Thursday to hear Judge Melissa Owens halt a second abortion ban.

Owens blocked the ban on medication abortions, the first passed in the country, before it could take effect July 1. The law seeks to criminalize prescribing, dispensing, distributing, selling or using any drug for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion on any person.

