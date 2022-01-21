GREEN RIVER – Principal Anne Marie Covey thought she was preparing for a routine meeting in the gymnasium at Washington Elementary School this morning.
Instead, she was greeted with decorations, a round of applause, whistles and “congratulations!” from staff, administration, friends and family.
Covey was recently selected as Wyoming’s 2022 National Distinguished Principal of the Year. This is the 39th year that the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) has presented this award.
Covey is the second Sweetwater County School District No. 2 principal to receive this award since 1983.
According to Wyoming Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals Executive Director, Kenny Jones, Covey was nominated and selected by fellow principals through a search process in Wyoming by the WAEMSP.
Covey is a graduate of University of Northern Colorado, Lesley University and Denver University. She served as an elementary teacher and administrator in 2007.
“Before the pandemic, principals earned the reputation as one of the most trusted group of leaders,” said NEASP Executive Director L. Earl Franks, Ed.D., CAE. “Now, as they continue to grapple with uncertainty and challenges related to the pandemic, their devotion to their profession and their communities is even more evident as they strive for educational excellence and wellbeing for their students and staff.”
He added, “Our heartfelt congratulations and thank you to this class of NAESP National Distinguished Principals, who have shown that their dedicated leadership and passion for students and their communities will outshine any challenges that are thrown their way.”
Covey will travel to Washington D.C. in October 2022 for two days of activities. These activities are planned to honor and bring well-deserved recognition to the elementary and middle-level educators chosen by the states, the District of Columbia, plus private and overseas schools.
“Mrs. Covey’s leadership has set a standard in our schools that is a model for all,” stated SCSD No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer. “Her district meetings, staff meetings, and other committee works is focused on student emotional and academic success and she provides everyone a path to reach high achievement.”
It was a challenge for staff at the school and Covey’s family to keep the news of the award a secret.
“Keeping that from her for a whole week was torcher!” Covey’s husband R.J. laughed.
Bertine Bahige, principal of Rawhide Elementary in Gillette, presented the award to Covey. He was Wyoming’s 2021 National Distinguished Principal.
“I’m excited for her, the community and the school,” Bahige expressed. “You talk to her and you can tell she’s very excited about the kids.
“Her excitement still shows after 13 years and that warms my heart.”
He noted that Covey likes to talk about the positive culture and the climate in her school.
“As I walked in this morning, I can really sense it,” he pointed out. “This school places students first no matter what.”
SCSD No. 2 Board President Rachelle Morris praised Covey for her dedication and hard work at Washington Elementary School.
“I’ve had the pleasure to work with her for the past ten years as a parent,” Morris shared. “This district is so lucky to have her.
“She is not just a principal; she is a leader. She is a blessing and a gift to anyone she comes in contact.”
She added, “I’m not surprised but I’m surprised it took so long!”
The students were watching the presentation from their classrooms through Google Meets before lining up in the halls to congratulate her with red and white carnations. The carnations were donated by Rose Floral of Green River.
As Covey carefully placed the flowers in buckets, she hugged the students and whispered words of inspiration along with a “thank you” in their ears.
“She has the best attitude and the biggest heart,” Instructional Facilitator Danielle Burd revealed. “She always thinks of what’s best for the kids. I couldn’t ask for a better leader.”
“I am so flattered and honored,” Covey said. “I’ve had an amazing journey at Washington and in the district.
“It is hard work and I can’t imagine doing this without the staff. I’m very fortunate to be here in this district for the past 15 years.”
She explained that “the beauty of her position is connecting with families.”
“The relationships I’ve built with families don’t last for just a couple of years but for a long, long time.”
She added, “It’s such a special opportunity. We come together every day with an amazing attitude to conquer the day and do what’s best for the kids. I love them all.”
The Wyoming Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals has served as Wyoming’s professional educational association since 1956. It represents 192 elementary and middle school principals and aspiring principals throughout Wyoming.
WAEMSP maintains close ties with Washington, D.C. based National Association of Elementary School Principals and its 18,000 members worldwide.
Jones said, “This is not only a prestigious accomplishment, it is the highest praise a principal can receive from their peers in their profession.”