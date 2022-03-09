ROCK SPRINGS — The expenditure of COVID-19 funds were approved by the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees to be used to help students at the meeting on Tuesday, March 8.
The agenda states that originally, the COVID-19 funds were budgeted to cover the IT maintenance contracts for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
However, the expenses weren’t approved by their auditors and “has become necessary to find an alternative use for those fund, totaling approximately $650,000.”
The agenda states that through discussions that were held with the cabinet and the board’s finance committee, the recommendation is that the funds be used to help students.
“Many students incurred education related debt during the COVID-19 pandemic that they have been unable to pay, for a variety of reasons. This debt included tuition, fees and other related student costs incurred during the spring, summer and fall semesters of calendar years 2020 and 2021.”
The administration is recommending that a portion of the COVID-19 funds that are remaining “be used to pay off this student debt including any related collection fees.”
“We continue to work with our collections servicer to negotiate the fees owed, therefore administration requests board approval to pay off the debt and fees in an amount not to exceed $315,000.”
That amount includes the total amount owed to Western, approximately $275,000, and collection fees that come in at approximately $40,000.
The breakdown of the debt by each semester is also included in the agenda.
For the spring 2020 semester, it states that there are 63 students included with a total amount of debt of $65,490.
There are 71 students included with a total amount of debt coming in at $88,751 for the fall 2020 semester.
The total amount of debt for the spring 2021 semester comes in at $66,596 with 47 students included.
There is a total amount of debt of $91,829 and 82 students included for the fall 2021 semester.
Overall, the total amount of debt for all four semesters is $312,666.
“Additionally, administration recognizes that current students have a variety of needs resulting from the pandemic including food insecurity, transportation, housing, childcare and other related expenses. Therefore, administration recommends that all students, enrolled in the spring 2022 semester, receive a grant of $150 to help defray their expenses.
“We anticipate maximum of 2,400 students this semester who would be eligible for this grant for a potential total of $360,000.”
Vice President of administrative services explained during the meeting the reasoning behind the money is being used for this purpose.
“We talked about different ways that we could help alleviate the burden in regards to their dealing with so much of a variety of things right now; whether it be cost of housing, food insecurity, all of those kinds of things,” Reynolds said. “We looked for a way that we could best address those needs.”
The agenda also states, “Provided the board approves the expenditure of the funds as outlined, the $275,000 in tuition, fees and related expenses would be received as unbudgeted revenue to the college, which could then be used to cover other expenses. Therefore, administration further recommends that the budget amount for unrestricted operating fund revenues, and the offsetting expense be increased by $275,000.”
Western’s president Dr. Kimberly said during the meeting that the debt forgiveness would be a one-time thing.
“We had quite a debate about this for months. This was something that we were very thoughtful and intentional about bringing forward,” Dale said.
Dale said that they have been through seminars lately regarding about COVID-19 funding and how students can be helped that are dealing with food insecurity and transportation issues; as well as the impact COVID-19 has had on students.
She said that it has been utilized by rural colleges and that it would not be something to be expected, rather just a one-time thing.