...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. the
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
GREEN RIVER - Assistant Superintendent Alan Demaret gave an update on the COVID-19 policies and procedures during the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board meeting.
The district is striving to remain in school face-to-face as they did last year. However, they have had some students have to be quarantined during the first month of the school year.
Due to Wyoming public health orders, the school district has an obligation to notify families if their child has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Following the same public health order, students who have been exposed or test positive are required to quarantine.
Students will need to remain quarantined for 10 days. If they are not symptomatic, they can resume normal activity on day 11, while still monitoring for symptoms until day 14.
On day five, they can choose to be testes if they are not experiencing symptoms. If the test is negative, the student can return to school on day eight. However, the negative test has to come from a medical professional or facility.
If the student is symptomatic or tests positive, they must remain quarantined the full 14 days.
Receiving orders to quarantine will not limit you from future quarantines.
Demaret said there are some ways students can reduce the risk of having to be quarantined following an exposure.
For students that have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and aren’t experiencing symptoms, they will not have to quarantine.
If two students, one being exposed and one who is positive, are both wearing a face covering, the one who was expose will also not have to be in quarantine.
Students can also reduce their risk of exposure by not being within six feet of someone who tests positive for more than 15 minutes.
The district is working to reduce the impact COVID-19 will have by continuing practices like increased cleaning and disinfecting and available testing for symptomatic students with parental consent.
Demaret said the district’s purpose is to provide a safe and outstanding educational experience for students. In turn, the district also has to consider how their procedures and protocols affect the community.
“Covid-19 can, as many of you have seen, divide our community, friendships and families. So, we want to make sure our intent is not to do so,” Demaret said. “We want to make sure we provide options that give parents a choice, while make sure our students and staff are safe. That’s our priority.”