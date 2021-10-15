SWEETWATER COUNTY – There are 128 active COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County as of Oct. 14, according to an update released by the Sweetwater County District Board of Health.
That number is down from the previous update, which was at 155 active cases.
In the update, it states that transmission levels are still high and are in the “red zone,” but appear to be doing down.
To date, there are 75 confirmed deaths. The update also states, “We are aware of a number of additional deaths but Vital Statistics is currently lagging 1-2 months behind in reporting. From Sept. 1, 2021 to Oct. 7, 2021, there were 38 deaths from COVID-19 in Sweetwater County.”
A high number of COVID-19 positive patients have continued to be treated at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The majority of those cases are unvaccinated patients.
The emergency room staff has cared for around 37.5 patients per day through Oct. 12.
There have been five new confirmed positive cases at Western Wyoming Community Colllege as of Oct. 11. The mask mandate at Western is still in place through Tuesday, Oct. 19.
There are 15, 276 fully vaccinated individuals in Sweetwater County as of Oct. 11.
Public Health gave 461 COVID-19 vaccinations between Oct. 1 – Oct. 13. The increase in vaccinations has been driven by the booster shot demand.
According to the update, “The FDA is meeting on Oct. 14 and 15 to discuss Moderna and J&J booster doses. The ACIP meets Oct 20 & 21 to review the FDA decision and make recommendations. The CDC will then make a final determination. Moderna and J&J booster doses could be authorized to administer as early as Oct 22, 2021. If approved, we expect there will continue to be an increased demand for COVID-19 vaccinations.”
There will be walk-in COVID-19/flu vaccination clinics scheduled at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 16, Nov. 23, and Nov. 30 from 1-4 p.m.
Pfizer booster shots will be available at the vaccine clinics. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots will also be available if the ACIP recommends them and the CDC authorizes them.
Additional locations that vaccinations are available in Rock Springs include:
- Sweetwater County Public Health, located at 333 Broadway St.
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, located at 1200 College Drive
- Sav-on Pharmacy, located at 1323 Dewar Drive
- Smith’s Pharmacy, located at 2531 Foothill Blvd.
- Walgreens, located at 70 Gateway Blvd.
- Walmart, located at 201 Gateway Blvd.
Locations where vaccinations are available in Green River include:
- Castle Rock Medical Center, located at 1400 Unita Drive
- K-Pack Pharmacy, located at 170 Commerce Drive, Suite b
- Smith’s Pharmacy, located at 905 Bridger Drive