SWEETWATER COUNTY -- There are 139 active COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County as of Oct. 27, according to an update released by the Sweetwater County District Board of Health on Oct. 28.
The number of COVID-19 positive inpatients at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is “at a critical level.”
Since Friday, Oct. 22, the hospital has seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 positive inpatients.
On Oct. 22, they had 10 inpatients that were COVID-19 positive. On Oct. 23, that number rose to 13 and then rose again on Oct. 24 to 17 COVID-19 positive inpatients.
As of Oct. 27, the hospital had 23 inpatients, with 11 of them being COVID-19 positive.
According to the update, “MHSC continues to face a nursing and clinical care staff shortage. It has become a delicate balance between skilled care and available beds. It negatively affects the ICU, medical/surgical unit and emergency department.”
The update states that this has been made worse due to things like low COVID-19 vaccinates rates in Sweetwater County, lack of widespread mask use, limited bed availability, the early start of and continued respiratory syncytial virus and an expected increase in influenza health issues.
The public can access Sweetwater Memorial’s daily COVID-19 update at www.sweetwatermemorial.com.
As of Oct. 25, there have been four new confirmed positive cases at Western Wyoming Community College.
While on Western’s campus, masks are required in the following spaces when social distancing can’t happen: classrooms, including laboratories and clinicals; college vehicles; small office spaces; theater events and performances; the Children’s Center staff if they aren’t fully vaccinated.
The update states, “Face coverings are strongly recommended for all other areas where social distancing cannot occur. We continue to support vaccination, regular and ongoing testing and isolation when symptoms or exposure occur.”
There are 15,822 fully vaccinated individuals in the county as of Oct. 26. Public Health gave 944 COVID-19 vaccinations between Oct. 1- Oct. 28.
The update states, “Booster doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were approved. The ACIP meets Nov. 2-3, 2021 to review COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11.”
There are walk-in COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Nov. 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 1-4 p.m. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are available.
Additional locations that vaccinations are available in Rock Springs include:
- Sweetwater County Public Health, located at 333 Broadway St.
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, located at 1200 College Drive
- Sav-on Pharmacy, located at 1323 Dewar Drive
- Smith’s Pharmacy, located at 2531 Foothill Blvd.
- Walgreens, located at 70 Gateway Blvd.
- Walmart, located at 201 Gateway Blvd.
Locations where vaccinations are available in Green River include:
- Castle Rock Medical Center, located at 1400 Unita Drive
- K-Pack Pharmacy, located at 170 Commerce Drive, Suite b
- Smith’s Pharmacy, located at 905 Bridger Drive