Cowan is looking forward to participating in the election process, particularly the opportunity of public service in the treasurer's office.
Cowan stated, "Sweetwater County is an amazing place to live and work. If elected, I look forward to bringing my management experience and abilities to the treasurer's office."
Cowan and his wife Lindsay, along with daughters Bailey and Gracie, moved to Rock Springs in 2004. Since then, the family has been actively involved in the community with both daughters attending schools and activities in Sweetwater County.
Cowan started his working career as a financial services representative for New York Life in 1996 and founded his own insurance brokerage agency shortly after. He then spent several years in the hospitality industry as a corporate trainer.
In 2007, Cowan became a founding member of Radiant Manufacturing, a business located in Sweetwater County that provides displays and signage to businesses worldwide.
In 2016, Cowan and his business partners started Wash and Glow Car Wash. He is a partner in several other car washes, including Auto Spa Car Wash, Casper Wash and
Glow and other businesses throughout Wyoming.
Cowan is currently serving on the Sweetwater County Economic Development Coalition and volunteers by donating printing and design work for several events and activities hosted throughout the county.
As a part of his campaign, Cowan will be supporting activities throughout the summer in a series of events called "Treasure Our Sweetwater County." These activities will show how great it is to recreate and live in Sweetwater County and will encourage residents to get involved in the community.
For more information and to follow along with the campaign, follow the Facebook page CowanForTreasurer or visit the website