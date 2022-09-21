Chefs

Chefs for Cowboy Against Cancer were introduced on the stage at Sweetwater Events Complex before the COVID-19 pandemic. The 29th annual event takes place Saturday, November 5. 

 Photo Courtesy of Margaret Parry

ROCK SPRINGS – After COVID-19 put organizers in a tail-spin, a non-profit entity is ready to bring back a traditional event and raise funds for patients who can’t afford cancer treatment.

The 29th annual Cowboys Against Cancer takes place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Doors open at 4 p.m.

