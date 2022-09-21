ROCK SPRINGS – After COVID-19 put organizers in a tail-spin, a non-profit entity is ready to bring back a traditional event and raise funds for patients who can’t afford cancer treatment.
The 29th annual Cowboys Against Cancer takes place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Margaret Parry, president and founder of Cowboys Against Cancer, suggests that guests come early to enjoy a variety of gourmet hors d'oeuvres.
Tickets are $100 per person or $1000 for table of 10.
The auctioneer is Veldon Kraft.
Dignitaries include Senator John Barrasso and Senator Cynthia Lummis.
Live music will be performed by The Real Doug Lane Band.
Since the last event, according to Parry, the organization has given over $750,000.
Cowboys Against Cancer (CAC) provides grants to cancer patients to help lower the costs of travel and other expenses. Each year, about 150 recipients benefit from those grants. Patients who are receiving treatment in Sweetwater County could be eligible for a $1,500 grant. For Sweetwater County residents who need to travel outside the area, CAC offers grants of $3,000.
Michael Nook is the lead chef for the event and directs the culinary team in creating one-of-a-kind entrees.
Chef Nook, in his 22nd year with CAC, is one of the original team of chefs to be a part of the event. He recruits other chefs to join this unique group of individuals.
"They come from five other states. Some have come as far as from Texas," Parry said. "When Michael encourages other chefs to join him, he'll tell them, 'It will be the most amazing weekend you’ll have.'"
In addition to Nook, there are several chefs participating this year who were a part of the original team. Nicholas and Company, a family-owned food distributor based in Salt Lake City, and its vendors donate about 80% of the food for the chefs’ preparation.
Parry noted that Nook is also a cancer survivor.
“They travel on their own dime to participate in this event,” Parry revealed. “It’s 100% volunteers.”
Volunteers include members of the Rock Springs and Green River High School National Honor Societies and other various groups.
Parry was 39 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. As she was traveling back and forth to get treatment, she realized that there was a big gap in the financial assistance available to cancer patients in Sweetwater County.
“It was because of the love, concern and prayers that Sweetwater County gave me that I wanted to do this,” she shared. “I wanted them to know that I appreciate it.”
“It was my dream to begin with but it’s everyone’s dream now, in Sweetwater County, and that’s why it’s successful.
“There’s no way in the world, one person can pull this off.”
According to Parry, volunteers start setting up for the event as early as Wednesday night and keep working until Saturday night.
“From over-the-top decorations to organizing the auction items and everything else, it takes a long time to get everything prepared. I’ve had people come up to me and say, ‘I had no idea how much work is put into this.’”
She added, “People in Sweetwater County volunteer because they want to make a difference.”
Parry said that Cowboys Against Cancer began with about 335 volunteers in the 90s.
“Now it’s grown to about 900 volunteers,” she said. “It gets bigger every year.”
Parry expressed gratitude for the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center in Rock Springs.
“I have a really good friend who has breast cancer now,” Parry shared. “She’s alone but since we have the hospital now, she doesn’t have to go to Salt Lake for treatment.”
Parry pointed out that with access to the internet, people can research suspicious health problems.
“You need to be your own advocate for your health,” she pointed out. “You need to be aware of what’s going on with your body, see your doctor and tell him ‘Something’s wrong.’ Sometimes you have to pursue it more but you have to educate yourself and it’s easier today than it ever has been.”