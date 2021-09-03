...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Most of western and central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Friday, September 3.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will
continue to filter into western and central Wyoming through Friday.
The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air
quality..
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Cowboys ranked No. 13 in InterMat preseason rankings
LARAMIE – In the first pre-season rankings released by InterMat the Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling squad checked in at No. 13 in the dual rankings. The Pokes have eight individual wrestlers ranked by InterMat including six wrestlers in the top 15.
Brian Andrews comes in as the highest ranked wrestler for Wyoming tabbed at eighth in the Heavyweight division. Andrews is coming off a strong 2020-21 season which saw him finish as Big 12 Runner up and qualify for his third straight NCAA Championships.
Returning All-American Stephen Buchanan is the next highest ranked Cowboy coming in at eleventh at 197 pounds. Last season Buchanan had a historic season which was capped off with him becoming the programs 36th All-American.
After coming within one match of All-American status last season, Jacob Wright comes into this season ranked 12th at 157 pounds. Both Hayden Hastings and Tate Samuelson check in at 14th at 174 and 184 pounds respectively. Cole Moody follows them up coming in at 15th at 165 pounds.
Rounding out the group of ranked Cowboys are Chase Zollmann at 141 pounds and Job Greenwood at 133 pounds coming in at 30th and 33rd respectively.