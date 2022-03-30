ROCK SPRINGS -- The 40 Something Cowgirls hosted an end-of-the-year awards brunch on Sunday, March 27 at Nichols Ranch. They had a small silent auction, raffles and played games. Brunch and mimosas were served.
Founder and Queen Christine Thomas and Princess Susan Nichols presented Little Sister awards to three women. These members are 21 to 31 years old.
3rd place: Ashley Simpson
2nd place: Megan Matsuura
1st place: Genesis Parker
The top 2021 top cowgirls are as follows:
6th Place: Tanya Maycock
5th place: (Tied) Laura Halbert and Janet Hartford
4th place: Valerie Gelinas
3rd place: Jill Sweeney
2nd place: Sarah Nichols
1st place: Andrea Bost
According to Thomas, the path that led Bost to them really “hit us hard.”
“This is someone who had low self-esteem until she met us,” Thomas explained. “She’s gone out of her comfort zone and she’s just grown so much.”
“I was surprised to place first,” Bost expressed. “It was an emotional moment. I honestly wasn’t expecting it.”
She added, “I was in a dark hole before I joined this group. I went from that point of my life to rediscovering the person I am.
“This group really saved me – it brought me back.”
Bost considers Sweeney her best friend. They even have matching, humorous tattoos.
“Jill convinced me to start riding with these women and I’m so happy I did,” Bost revealed.
Sweeney said, “These women have done so much for me. If I had to move, I would have to start a chapter!”
They are looking forward to seeing Mitchell Tenpenny in concert at this year’s Wyoming Big Show at the Sweetwater Events Center.
“My favorite song is ‘Bucketlist,’ Sweeney shared. “It reminds me to keep believing in myself and to keep on keeping on.”
Halbert and Gelinas won the True Grit Award.
Thomas said that Halbert has stayed with the group through the good and rough times.
Gelinas broke her pelvis in a horse accident.
“We’re glad she got better,” said Thomas.
Thomas convinced Gelinas to join the group a few years ago.
“It’s given me a lot more confidence and good, loyal friends you can’t find anywhere else,” Gelinas pointed out.
Green River resident Christina Sanders agrees.
“I’ve been a Cowgirl for almost a year,” Sanders shared. “It’s a way to be social with those who have the same interests.”
New members do not need to own a horse. They accept women who are not even 40 years old yet. They can join as a Little Sister (21-31) or be an official cowgirl member in her thirties.
“We have an annual Cowgirl Day but you don’t have to ride if you don’t want to,” Sweeney explained. “We paint, play games and participate in different activities. We partner with other organizations like the Girl Scouts and give riding lessons and show them how to care for horses. This group isn’t all about horses.”
She added, “It’s about sisterhood and being there for each other”
“Women supporting women.”