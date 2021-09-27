LARAMIE, WYOMING. (9/26/21) – The University of Wyoming soccer team has shown glimpses of strong play this season. There have been long stretches and even halves where the Cowgirls have looked like a stout squad capable of great things.
The task Sunday was to extend those glimpses and long stretches into a full 90 minutes of soccer. That’s precisely what took place at the Madrid Sports Complex.
Wyoming played its most complete game of the season, downing San Diego State 3-1 behind a balanced scoring attack and a strong defensive showing. The win improves the Cowgirls to 5-4-1 overall and 1-1-0 in Mountain West Conference play, while the Aztecs drop to 3-7-0 overall and 1-1-0 in league action.
“I think that’s the biggest takeaway from today – we are capable of playing a full 90 against a quality team,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “There’s still plenty of work to do and room to grow, and we know it’s a long season, but this one feels good.”
Tangible growth was baked into the victory, as well. Not only did Wyoming look poised for 90 minutes, it did so after losing the lead.
Redshirt-junior midfielder Jamie Tatum staked the Cowgirls to an advantage with her third goal of the season occurring in the 19th minute Sunday. Less than 13 minutes later, the Aztecs leveled the score at 1-1.
That’s similar to what happened Friday night at New Mexico. Wyoming took the early lead only to watch it evaporate quickly en route to a league loss.
Sunday afforded the Cowgirls with the opportunity to react better to an equalizer. That was evident with a 36th-minute goal from senior defender Savannah Warner.
“Scoring first for us is big because it sets the tone and puts us on our front foot, which is much better than being on our back foot, so that was huge. Jamie’s goal was brilliant,” Corbin said. “But to then let in a goal – that’s probably preventable – but to not let that rattle us in any way shape or form is huge.”
And then came the assignment of completing the game following halftime. It took the Cowgirls less than four minutes to put another score in, create some breathing room, which allowed them to play free and fast for the reminder of the contest.
Sophomore forward Alyssa Bedard netted that third goal, her third of the season, during the 49th minute. Her, Tatum and junior forward Faith Joiner all have three scores apiece this season.
Senior goalkeeper Hannah Lee made it all stand up. She registered three saves in her first start of the season.
The Cowgirls finished the contest with 18 shots to San Diego State’s eight. And, it’s the balanced that shined through, as Wyoming logged eight shots in the first half and another eight shots in the final 45 minutes.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Corbin said. “It’s not about scoring goals. It’s not about competing for a full 90. It’s about being able to win after a full 90. So to play a good team at home, start to finish, I’m just super proud of that effort.”
Wyoming hits the road for a couple games. The Cowgirls travel to San Jose State on Friday for a 3 p.m. match before playing at Fresno State on Oct. 3 at 1 p.m.