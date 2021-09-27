LARAMIE, WYOMING (Sept. 25, 2021) – The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team lost in three sets Saturday afternoon inside the UniWyo Sports Complex, falling to Boise State 25-21, 25-22 and 25-19, as the Broncos controlled much of the match from start-to-finish.

UW (8-6, 0-2 MW) hit .191 in the loss, but the Broncos (12-2, 1-1 MW) hit an outstanding .409 in the match as a team. The Cowgirls held a slight edge in blocks at 5-4 and in service aces at 5-3.

Individually, Naya Shimé had a solid match to lead the Cowgirls offensively. Shimé tallied a match-high 16 kills in the loss, while hitting .400. KC McMahon added eight kills, while Faith Waitsman had five. At the net defensively, Payton Chamberlain, Kayla Mazzocca and Jackie McBride all had two blocks each to lead the team.

In the back row, Hailey Zuroske led the way with seven digs, while Kaitlyn Gehler chipped in with four. Payton Chamberlain once again led the team with 32 assists on the day, while Abby Olsen led the squad with a trio of service aces.

Wyoming now looks to rebound next week with the first of four straight matches on the road, beginning Tuesday at rival Colorado State.

 

