...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...The Wind River Basin, Upper Green River Basin, Sweetwater
County and southern Lincoln County.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires over California will continue to
spread into central and southern Wyoming today into Tuesday. The
smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
LARAMIE, WYOMING (Sept. 25, 2021) – The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team lost in three sets Saturday afternoon inside the UniWyo Sports Complex, falling to Boise State 25-21, 25-22 and 25-19, as the Broncos controlled much of the match from start-to-finish.
UW (8-6, 0-2 MW) hit .191 in the loss, but the Broncos (12-2, 1-1 MW) hit an outstanding .409 in the match as a team. The Cowgirls held a slight edge in blocks at 5-4 and in service aces at 5-3.
Individually, Naya Shimé had a solid match to lead the Cowgirls offensively. Shimé tallied a match-high 16 kills in the loss, while hitting .400. KC McMahon added eight kills, while Faith Waitsman had five. At the net defensively, Payton Chamberlain, Kayla Mazzocca and Jackie McBride all had two blocks each to lead the team.
In the back row, Hailey Zuroske led the way with seven digs, while Kaitlyn Gehler chipped in with four. Payton Chamberlain once again led the team with 32 assists on the day, while Abby Olsen led the squad with a trio of service aces.
Wyoming now looks to rebound next week with the first of four straight matches on the road, beginning Tuesday at rival Colorado State.