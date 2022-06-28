ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County is once again excited to see the appearance of painted cows in several areas.
On Tuesday, members of the Boys Scouts of America Troop 4 were seen putting the famous local rodeo mascots up around Rock Springs.
According to Scoutmaster Bill Ruoff, about 15 years ago, the cows were purchased by sponsors, mainly businesses, to help promote Red Desert Roundup Rodeo. It is also an annual fundraiser for the Boy Scouts of America.
As part of the kick-off to the rodeo season back then, a cattle drive took place throughout town.
“It took a lot of time and energy to clean up the mess after that,” Ruoff chuckled. “We needed better ideas.”
A representative from Sweetwater Events Complex came up with the idea of involving the community by giving them the opportunity to purchase a cow made of plywood.
Ruoff said that it began with about 60 cows a year.
“Now it’s up to 180,” he revealed. “More and more people are interested in having one in front of their businesses and in different spots around town.
“This includes Reliance, Green River and Rock Springs. We have a lot to cover.”
He added, “It's something that the community has really embraced. They've been very generous.”
“This thing has grown into the beast that it is now right. It's fabulous. It's very unique. Rock Springs is the only town in the world to have cows like these. We get lots of out-of-towners asking ‘what the heck is going on with the cows?’”
For more information about purchasing a cow, interested individuals may send an e-mail to bsatroop4rs@gmail.com.