GREEN RIVER – Green River High School senior Jeremiah Salmo signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday, April 26, to play football at Concordia University, located in Chicago, Illinois.
Salmo, a middle linebacker, said that he took a different approach when it came to looking at potential schools to play for.
“When it came to looking for colleges, I wanted to chase something that really scared me. With Concordia, it’s a really big city,” Salmo said. “It’s like the complete opposite of what Green River is.
“I really love their facilities, their team and every one of their coaches. I feel that I can make a difference on this team.”
Looking back at his time at GRHS, one memory in particular stands out for Salmo.
“I’d have to say that my favorite memory of playing for Green River is when we played Lander. I made a really big play where I kind of just closed my eyes while doing it,” he said. “It ended up developing this big confidence in me and got the wheels turning for me as far as my football dreams.”
At first, Salmo said that football evoked some feelings of nervousness when he initially began playing.
“It was one of those things where when I initially did it, it scared me so much. I really was super nervous before every game,” he said. “Then, some things just sort of clicked. It was like it was meant to be.
“I felt like it was supposed to be with my soul. Whether that was from practice, conditioning when I didn’t want to or just being out in the hot summer days; I just loved every bit of it.”
Salmo added that he is looking forward to attending Concordia University
“Other than being a student athlete and getting my degree as far as business goes, I’m really looking to create a life for myself,” Salmo said. “I want to have that legacy that I can leave behind.
“I’ve learned that determination is big. No matter what, you’ll face a ton of diversity, no matter who you are. No matter what, just keep pushing,” he said. “Like they say, all times down will eventually be up.”