RCOK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will host game board creator and designer David Thompson on Friday, Sept. 23, at noon and 7 p.m. in room 1302.

Thompson will be sharing his process for developing board games, working out rules and most importantly, making sure that players have fun. There will be a short question and answer session after each presentation. If time allows attendees will be able to try a couple of Thompson’s published games.

