Western Wyoming Community College will be hosting Zach Kennah, author of the graphic novel "Crowheart Butte," on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m.

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will be hosting Zach Kennah, author of the graphic novel "Crowheart Butte." Kennah will be presenting on the process of creating the novel and his experience on writing and illustrating the work. The presentation will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. in room 1302.

Kennah formerly lived in Green River, Wyoming, and attended the University of Wyoming for art school. In 2021, his first graphic novel, "Crowheart Butte," was published. A two-year process, Kennah took inspiration from his father’s stories in writing and illustrating the novel. In addition to his presentation on Thursday evening, Kennah will also be visiting a Western English class and an art class to speak to students.

