ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and Sweetwater County Concert Association are excited to bring back ARTini, after a hiatus due to covid restrictions.

Set for Friday, September 9th, at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, ARTini is a celebration of the “art of spirits” featuring live music, raffles and much more.

