ROCK SPRINGS – You don’t have to visit a big city to be immersed in the music and artistic culture; Sweetwater County is chock-full of it.
Rock Springs native Shari Kumer has made a career out of her love of art. She is an art teacher at Black Butte High School.
Kumer said that her own passion for art bloomed during high school.
“I took some art classes in high school, but I didn’t think I’d really ever be good enough to be an artist,” she said. “When I went to college, I started off in computer science. However, I decided that I didn’t want to do something forever that I didn’t like.”
After making that decision, Kumer changed her major to art.
“I have been happy about making that change ever since,” she said.
For 25 years, Kumer has been able to inspire young artists during her time as an art teacher.
“I have had to expand my art knowledge as far as different media and techniques. In order to teach it, I have to know how to do it,” she explained. “In high school and college, I mostly did a lot of painting and some drawing. From teaching it, I’ve practiced a lot more with drawing skills, painting, sculpture and things like that.”
Kumer added that during the summers, she’s taken workshops that have helped her grow even more in areas such as glass fusing and mosaic.
Over the years, she said that she has drawn inspiration from various artists and art movements.
“I have an appreciation for anybody that can create things,” Kumer said.
When it comes to her favorite part about teaching, Kumer said, “I love getting to see when students finally become successful at something that they’ve struggled with. It’s the whole lightbulb moment. It’s awesome to see them be proud of themselves and be proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish.”
She went on to say, “I teach general art classes, but then I often teach computer graphic design. I think that computer graphic design is a little easier for kids to get to be successful at,” she said. “We use Photoshop and Illustrator mainly. We’re using the computer as a tool to create art on a blank page.”
Kumer said that recently, she stumbled upon a new project that has sparked her interest.
“I’ve been drawing on felt, wide brimmed hats lately. I started out by drawing some flowers on one of the hats for my daughter,” she said. “Then, my niece saw it and liked it so much that she wanted one. I ended up posting the picture of the two hats on Facebook and Instagram. It kind of blew up from there.
“Since then, I've been drawing on a lot of hats. You never know what’s going to catch on. It’s like I can’t even keep ahead of the demand. I think I’m on No. 38 now.”
Kumer also shared some words of wisdom for those who are aspiring to be professional artists.
“Don’t listen to your parents if they tell you that you’ll starve because there are all kinds of jobs for artists,” she said. “There are actually expanding job opportunities due to graphic design, mainly with computer-generated images. So, you could work for a movie company or people always want logos designed; that’s another option.”
Interested in seeing Shari Kumer’s Art? Visit www.artbyshari.blogspot.com. Kumer also has paintings displayed in Eve’s, a restaurant located in Rock Springs; two of them are for sale.
