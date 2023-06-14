ROCK SPRINGS – For Rock Springs High School art teacher David Doporto, creating has been a monumental aspect in his life since he was a child.
Not only does he coach sports at RSHS, but he also teaches art to freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors.
“From as far back as I can remember, I’ve always liked to doodle and stuff like that. Of course, I didn't have video games and thinks like that,” he said. “So, when the weather was bad and we couldn’t be outside, that’s what I did.
“I just would draw and draw and draw. I was not good from what I can remember. But I just liked doing it.”
From a young age, Doporto spent a lot of time drawing animals due to his love of the outdoors.
Doporto said that he thinks what sparks the interest in art when people are young is having family and friends that show interest in their art and compliment it.
“Even though when you look back at the art now, as a professional artist, you think, ‘Hmm, those weren’t good,’” he said. “But, by them pushing you to do it and praising your work, it makes you want to do it; having that recognition of them thinking that your art is cool.
“I think that’s what really sparked my first interest; getting all of that praise from family and friends. Then, when I was in school and started getting better at it, I’d have teacher say to me, “Hey, you’ve got some pretty good talent here. Let’s keep going with that.’”
Deciding to pursue art as a career path became intertwined with his decision to pursue sports at a collegiate level.
“In high school, I played football, wrestled and played baseball. I got the phone call to play football in college,” he said. “Well, you also have to keep your grades up in college in order to play football. So, I went into what I do best and started taking art classes in college.
“I also had a college professor tell me, ‘Hey, you’re really good at this.’ So, I kept going with it and kept improving.”
Doporto said that when he got to the university level, he ended up having to take a lower-level art class because his credits didn’t quite match up. When the professor of the class realized that his skill level was above the class, the professor made him a teacher's aide.
“By the end of that semester, my professor asked if I had ever thought about being a teacher. At that point, I didn’t know where I was going to go with my art,” he said. “So, then I started taking some teaching classes and began pursuing it.”
Doporto graduated from Southern Utah University.
“I was at a small junior college playing football at first. When the football ended after two years, I transferred to Southern Utah University for art,” he said.
Doporto’s career spans 31 years, with 21 of those years spent teaching in Rock Springs.
“My hometown in Carbon County, Utah, is the same kind of community here in Sweetwater County: coal mining and oil. The coal mines started going way down and at that. time, I was teaching at a middle school,” he said.
Doporto said he then transitioned into teaching high school at a charter school.
“The charter school was supposed to get an art program. Well, when they didn’t, I decided I didn’t want to do that anymore,” he said. “I went back to teaching at the middle school.”
When the coal mines started closing, the middle school Doporto taught at was closed down.
“I had an aunt and uncle that came up to Sweetwater County to work when the coal mines started closing. They had seen in the newspaper that they needed an art teacher here,” he said. “So, I came up here and applied. I’ve been here ever since.”
For Doporto, it is rewarding to get to see his students learn, grow and progress in their skills while in his class.
“That’s the best part of the job. When they’re at stage one, like I was, where they can barely draw. Then, they end up being able to create some stuff that is just out of this world,” Doporto said.
Doporto said that he enjoys getting to work on his art alongside his students in the classroom.
“They inspire me just as much as I try to inspire them. If they ask to try out something new, I have to practice with it so I can help them,” he said. “It kind of keeps you on your toes as far.
“I try to draw every day. Even when I coach sports, I try to practice what I preach when I'm coaching those guys. If I tell them to draw in their sketch book every day, or whatever it is that they carry around, then that’s what I try to do.”
Doporto’s artistic inspirations also stem from works done by famous artists.
“I love Salvador Dalí just because he was such a character. Also, he really was pushed the boundaries of realism,” he said. “I like that a lot. It’s what I do in some of my work. I try to balance some of the surrealism look with the realistic aspect.
“My favorite thing is to create some emotion. That’s my style.”
When giving advice to those who are considering the pursuit of being a professional artist, Doporto keeps it real and doesn’t sugarcoat it.
“You have to follow your dreams with this; there’s going to be several obstacles at this. The first obstacle is going to be your family asking you, ‘How are you going to make money doing this?’” he said. “You really have to ask yourself if you’re going to be a teacher or a professional artist full-time.
“If you plan on pursuing art as a career, you have to really think about what you want it to look like. You have to pretty much get famous before you start making a lot of money, or well-known at least.”
He added, “It’s very difficult. My advice is to really think hard about it and ask yourself if you’re going to use the skill as your only job or just something you do on the side. I never just tell my students, ‘Hey, go be an artist.’ Without me teaching, I’d probably be a starving artist. It’s not an easy road; you really have to hustle and work hard.”
In his classroom, Doporto said that he really focuses on making sure students understand that they can use their art skills in their life, even if they don’t pursue it as a career.
Outside of the classroom, Doporto said that having a thriving art department, like music and sports, can teach students how to work out problems and be able to take criticism well.
“Learning how to take criticism is important; knowing that they’re trying to help you and not make you feel bad,” he said. “That’s the thing I think that you learn by being in an artistic environment.”
He went on to say, “Artwork has been super important my whole life. I wouldn’t be where I am without the things that I’ve learned from other teachers. I would really like to thank all of the people that have given me different opportunities,” he said. “I’ve had great mentor teachers and principals that have helped me along the way.
“They’re really pushed me to be at another level as a teacher, not just as an artist. Without those kind of people pushing you and being able to take the criticism well, you’ll just become stagnant.”