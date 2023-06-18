party

Community members came out to support the Let's Get Lit: Illuminate Downtown launch party on June 2. The campaign will not only help repair the existing sign at Joe's Liquor and Bar, but it will also help other business owners repair their neon signs too. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS -- The historic Joe's Liquor and Bar, a landmark in Downtown Rock Springs, in partnership with the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) are taking steps to preserve its iconic neon sign.

The neon sign, which has been a fixture of the establishment since its opening in 1961, is a piece of local history and a recognized symbol of the community. However, over the years, the sign has become faded and worn, and mechanical parts of it on the inside have started to malfunction.

