Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County volunteer Sarah Niller hands out goodies to people driving through the hospital parking lot on Sunday.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Organizations continue to come up with fun, creative ways to celebrate Halloween during the “social-distancing” age.

The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County hosted the second Halloween Cruise-Thru and Haunted Garden on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Volunteers and staff handed out candy, cookies and apples.

“I always look forward to interacting with the kids, seeing them dress up and being happy,” said Ann Coevenger, the chief nursing officer at the hospital.

Like last year, the hospital carried on with its Halloween tradition with drive-thru trick-or-treating event in order to keep everyone spaced out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re glad we can give them the opportunity to get some candy from us. We miss seeing them walk through the hospital, but we’re still excited to do it this way.”

Robin Fife, the clinical administrative assistant at the hospital, misses the kids roaming through Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County but still loves seeing their costumes and smiling faces.

“We miss having it inside the hospital and seeing their full costumes, but we can still see their faces,” Fife said.

“The kids don’t seem too sad about how they get their candy though!”

