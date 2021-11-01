Cruising for Treats: Hospital workers hand out candy to trick-or-treaters in drive-thru event By Trina Brittain tbrittain@rocketminer.com Nov 1, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County volunteer Sarah Niller hands out goodies to people driving through the hospital parking lot on Sunday. Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS – Organizations continue to come up with fun, creative ways to celebrate Halloween during the “social-distancing” age.The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County hosted the second Halloween Cruise-Thru and Haunted Garden on Sunday, Oct. 31.Volunteers and staff handed out candy, cookies and apples.“I always look forward to interacting with the kids, seeing them dress up and being happy,” said Ann Coevenger, the chief nursing officer at the hospital.Like last year, the hospital carried on with its Halloween tradition with drive-thru trick-or-treating event in order to keep everyone spaced out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.“We’re glad we can give them the opportunity to get some candy from us. We miss seeing them walk through the hospital, but we’re still excited to do it this way.”Robin Fife, the clinical administrative assistant at the hospital, misses the kids roaming through Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County but still loves seeing their costumes and smiling faces.“We miss having it inside the hospital and seeing their full costumes, but we can still see their faces,” Fife said.“The kids don’t seem too sad about how they get their candy though!” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Candy Hospital Robin Fife Memorial Hospital Hospital Worker Halloween Staff Apple Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now From Way Downtown: Sharing some kind words from a recent Rock Springs visitor Zotti, other elected officials voice their concerns over 1% tax election Museum fields inquiry about 1920s Rock Springs Winter travel authorization program available for Wyoming residents Tigers roll over Trojans in quarter finals of state playoffs Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.