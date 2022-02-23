SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism (SWCTT) board is excited to announce the recent designation of 20 new Sweetwater County Certified Tourism Ambassadors (CTAs) since November 2021. The CTA program has benefitted from the participation of front-line hospitality workers from across the county, with 72 active ambassadors assisting visitors daily.
The Sweetwater County CTA program is part of an industry recognized international certification program developed by the Tourism Ambassador Instituteä. It is multi-faceted and serves to increase tourism by inspiring front-line employees and volunteers to turn every visitor encounter into a positive experience.
“Front-line employees and residents that interact with visitors, and potential residents, help support and ensure the success of the local economy. With the CTA program, the Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism board hopes to give front-line employees and volunteers the tools and resources they need to be ambassadors for the great community in which we live and work,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism.
Individuals who pass the Sweetwater County CTA program become part of a growing network of dedicated CTAs in the region and will have the opportunity to engage in ongoing learning opportunities, participate in networking events, visit local attractions, and earn CTA credentials to use in their respective careers.
“We have had a tremendous outpouring of positive reviews regarding the CTA program. Our Sweetwater County Tourism Ambassadors have shared that they feel as if the program has benefitted them in several ways. Our CTAs have had the opportunity to network with others, become more involved with the community, and improve their performance at work. They have also gained confidence in their skills and abilities to act as representatives of our beautiful destination,” said Hannah Putnam, Industry Relations Specialist.
On December 20th, 2021, SWCTT partnered with Square State Brewing and Coal Train Coffee Depot to host an interactive and educational networking event for current CTAs. The CTA of the Quarter, Mary Vigil, was recognized at the event for her commitment to creating positive visitor experiences for all guests.
On March 21st, 2022, SWCTT will partner with The Broadway Theater and The Loaded Waffle to host another exciting networking event for current CTAs. During this event, the Flaming Gorge Bus Tour will be showcased as highly rated Tour Guide and Visitor Assistant, Lucy Diggins-Wold, gives a presentation on the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area as well as information on the bus tour itself. The CTA of the Quarter, yet to be announced, will also be recognized at this event.
For more information, please call 307.382.2538.