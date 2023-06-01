Image one

Cub Scout Ashley Trefethen (left) received her Lion Badge and three belt loops from her grandmother and den leader, Vera Trefethen (right), at pack 86’s end-of-year pack meeting on Wednesday, May 17.

 Photo courtesy of Vera Trefethen

ROCK SPRINGS -- On Wednesday, May 17, Cub Scout Ashley Trefethen received her Lion Badge and three belt loops.

Ahsley received these accolades from her grandmother and den leader, Vera Trefethen, at pack 86’s end-of-year pack meeting that was held at the White Mountain Library.

