ROCK SPRINGS – Six Cub Scouts from Pack 86 received their bobcat ranking at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the White Mountain Library.
The scouts are Noah Straka, Isaac Lemon, Ziden Mortensen, Brighton Bentley, Damarius Ahenakew and Graham Hammond.
Aven Conover, the den chief, conducted the meeting. It began with an opening prayer by Lemon and Pack 86 had a flag ceremony.
Brittany Bentley led games outside on the library lawn before Vera Trefethen, the den leader, presented My Tiger Jungle and Tiger-iffic belt loops to Tiger Cubs Bentley, Hammond and Straka.
Lemon and Ahenakew received summertime activity pins for attending at least one Scout meeting a month through the summer. Lemon also received Roaring Laughter, Marble Madness and Forensic belt loops.
Trefethen then presented Bobcat pins individually to the Cubs and congratulated them. She introduced the Duty to God belt loops that the pack would work on next and told a story of driving her Boy Scouts from a swimming outing in Rock Springs to Wamsutter in a bad storm. She prayed, the clouds parted just where she was at, and she was able to deliver the Scouts safely home.
The meeting ended with a closing prayer by Molly Hammond.
Pack 86 meets weekly at the Trefethen home and is sponsored by the Arlene and Louise Wesswick Foundation.