Western Wyoming Community College art students got to show off their work during the annual art exhibition and awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 26. Pictured from left to right are Angelina Vitanza, Zach Birch, Cozad, Kristina Cassel, Brady Anderson, Chance Larsen, assistant professor of art Jacob Muldowney and Skylee Gomez.
Western sophomore Cozad won first place for a piece titled, "Hounded."
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Western Wyoming Community College art students got to show off their work during the annual art exhibition and awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 26. Pictured from left to right are Angelina Vitanza, Zach Birch, Cozad, Kristina Cassel, Brady Anderson, Chance Larsen, assistant professor of art Jacob Muldowney and Skylee Gomez.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Second place at Western's student art exhibition went to Chance Larsen for "Levered Pouring Vessel," a piece of pottery that he created.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Brady Anderson won third place at Western's art exhibition for his piece titled, "Puerta."
ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College art students got to show off their work during the annual art exhibition and awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 26.
Assistant professor of art and gallery director Jacob Muldowney said that the art show is a yearly tradition at Western.
“We have this as kind of as a culminating event every year. It’s a chance for the students to put their best foot forward,” he said. “They take their best pieces from throughout the year, and they submit them.”
He added that it isn’t a guarantee that every piece gets in.
“The art faculty juried it. We kind of chose the best of the best,” Muldowney said. “It’s a really fun event, and I think it’s for the students to see how far they have come from the beginning of the year.
“In addition to the show, there are also awards. First, second and third place comes with a monetary award. There are also some honorable mentions. In addition to that, this year, we also have a ‘people’s choice’ award where people from the audience get to submit a vote.”
This year’s people’s choice award went to Skylee Gomez. Gomez won the award with her self-portrait, "Feeling Blue."
“I took the picture myself. I wanted to do a monochromatic piece, and so I decided to paint my self-portrait,” Gomez said. “At the time, I was really interested in texture. So, I tried to incorporate that into my piece.”
For Gomez, the inspiration behind a lot of her work comes from certain people.
“A lot of times, the inspiration for my art comes from the students that I work with. Also, I’ve drawn a lot of inspiration from different artists that my professor has shown me.
Cozad, sophomore at Western, said that the piece that she won an honorable mention for, "Wyjscie," is a picture that she took in Poland.
“I was over there to shadow in a hospital. I was there for two weeks, and it was amazing,” Cozad said. “Polish is hard. I didn’t really speak a whole lot of Polish, but I could recognize words on signs.
“’Wyjscie’ is one of the words that I could recognize. It means ‘exit.’ So, that’s what I decided to name the piece.”
Cozad also received first place for a piece titled "Hounded."
Second place went to Chance Larsen for "Levered Pouring Vessel," a piece of pottery that he created.
Brady Anderson came in third place for his piece, "Puerta."
The following students received honorable mentions at the art show: