SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Have you suddenly or inappropriately fallen in love? Coincidentally, found tiny arrows in your clothing, or noticed any miniature barbed broadheads in your hair?

In a shocking turn of events, Cupid, son of Roman gods Mercury and Venus, aka the cherubic symbol of love, today announced his aim has grown a bit rusty, and he’s been missing the mark when it comes to true love.

