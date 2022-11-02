...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge, and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute, including along
Interstate 80.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
GREEN RIVER – After three seasons as head football coach at Green River High School, Kevin Cuthbertson is stepping down.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to hold the position of Green River High School head football coach for the past three years,” Cuthbertson stated in a press release on Wednesday, Nov. 2. “It has been an honor to lead the Wolves and walk the sidelines with those young men, and to represent our school and community.”
During his tenure, the Wolves went 4-21, including a 2-7 record this past season.
Cuthbertson graduated from GRHS in 1991. From 2009 to 2016, he served as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the Wolves.
He was hired as the head coach in the spring of 2020.
“We appreciate all that Kevin had done over the past three seasons and we wish him the best,” stated Sweetwater County School District No. 2 athletic director Tony Beardsley.
“The search for a new head football coach will begin immediately with no set date on when a final selection will be made. We welcome all qualified applicants to apply for this position.”