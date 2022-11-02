Cuthbertson

After three seasons as head football coach at Green River High School, Kevin Cuthbertson is stepping down. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER – After three seasons as head football coach at Green River High School, Kevin Cuthbertson is stepping down.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to hold the position of Green River High School head football coach for the past three years,” Cuthbertson stated in a press release on Wednesday, Nov. 2. “It has been an honor to lead the Wolves and walk the sidelines with those young men, and to represent our school and community.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus