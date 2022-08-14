Alaina

Rock Springs High School senior Alaina Kothe is determined to help those who can't afford treatment by organizing the Walk to End Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser event. There is no fee to walk but appreciations are donated, she said. The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 10th at Rock Springs High School, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs High School senior, living with cystic fibrosis, has been able to turn setbacks into new opportunities.

Alaina Kothe is organizing the inaugural Walk to End Cystic Fibrosis (CF).

