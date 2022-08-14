ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs High School senior, living with cystic fibrosis, has been able to turn setbacks into new opportunities.
Alaina Kothe is organizing the inaugural Walk to End Cystic Fibrosis (CF).
Kothe was diagnosed with CF when she was only three months old.
According to Kothe, there is no cure for CF but “there are plenty of treatments.”
“I would have to change my entire genetic code to cure it,” said Kothe.
Through gene editing technology, researchers are coming closer to a cure, she revealed.
“They actually cured someone who had similar symptoms of CF. Hopefully, someday, CF will stand for ‘cure found.’”
She added, “It is a very rare disease.”
For her final project in her American Government Economics class, she had to take something she was passionate about and find a solution. Her instructor, Liz Sedey inspired her to do her presentation on CF awareness.
It was then she decided to organize Walk to End Cystic Fibrosis in Rock Springs.
Kothe explained that CF has been known as “the kiss of death” because individuals as young as 12 and 13 years old were dying.
“It runs in my family,” she shared. “My dad’s two cousins had it and one of them died from it at a very young age. The other one died a little later in life.”
She noted that “technology has gotten so much better in handling the effects CF has on one’s life.”
Kothe said that she is thankful she is healthy but she still needs to manage other symptoms such as ADHD and diabetes. She also has difficulties in digesting food.
“I have to take enzymes to digest food,” she described. “Every cold I get turns into a lung infection. I can’t fight it off. It’s hard for kids like me to gain weight. There are drugs that help with that.”
Kothe said that if two individuals have CF and they’re in the same room, they have to stay six feet apart from each other because of the exchanging of bacteria and anything else that can make them very sick.
“Cystic Fibrosis is attached to a form of diabetes that is considered ‘normal diabetes.’ I still experience those very high and low spikes. I’m being monitored very closely because of my age.”
When Kothe was 14 years old, she decided to have her medical alert tattooed on her left arm.
“I don’t regret it at all,” she expressed. “It has helped in many situations. It will always be there and that’s perfectly fine with me.”
Kothe had a seizure during a football game at the high school just two months after she received the tattoo.
“Since my mom was in panic mode to effectively communicate with first responders, the tattoo helped them take care of me.”
“A lot of people don’t really understand how chronic illnesses work and how much of an impact it has daily in our lives,” she said. “When I was little, I wasn’t gaining any weight so I was bullied. I wasn’t able to eat because my food was spit on. I needed that protein. It was hard. People didn’t realize how much I needed to eat.”
Over the years, Kothe has adapted with CF.
“Growing up, I’m realizing that taking my pills at lunch isn’t as big of a deal as I thought it was.”
Her teachers make special exceptions and accommodations in order for Kothe to stay healthy.
She said that it is very important for her to carry food since she is at high risk for low blood sugar.
“It still makes me feel a little weird to bring food to class when others aren’t allowed to but other than that, I’m a normal kid.”
Until her class presentation, many students were unaware that she has to do one-hour treatments at home.
“A lot of people still don’t know about my treatments at home.”
During her presentation, she gave other students a chance to wear an extremely heavy vest that assists her in cleaning her lungs out at home.
“There were some very interesting reactions at first and it was fun,” she giggled. “But once they found out that I do it twice a day and that I have to do that for the rest of my life, it lost its pizzazz with them and the mood went down.”
“There are days when I wish I didn’t have this but I wouldn’t be who I am today without it.”
She added, “Even if it had forced me to grow up a little sooner, I wouldn’t have traded it.”
The reason Kothe is doing this, she said, is to help the kids who aren’t as healthy as she is.
She pointed out that “there are kids in worse shape because their families can’t afford the necessary treatment.”
“They need that money,” she expressed. “They need that money for research and to give those medications out to those kids.
“This isn’t for me. This is for the ones who need it. I’m ok.”
She has a very severe case of CF but she said “it’s all about being able to take care of myself.”
“That’s the ticket to a good, healthy life and everyone deserves that.”
“If there’s anything I could change about the world, it is for everyone to be healthy and happy.”
Kothe was fortunate to partner with Great Strides, a nationwide organization that helps groups with fundraisers for CF. They sent her the materials she needed for the event.
The Walk to End Cystic Fibrosis takes place on Saturday, Sept. 10th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It is a 40-minute walk, beginning at Rock Springs High School, through downtown and back to the high school. Various Tiger clubs and organizations will be volunteering at the event.
There is no fee to walk but donations are appreciated. The public will have the opportunity to donate during the event’s bake sale. Bottled water will also be available for purchase. When donors contribute to the fundraiser, they will receive a piece of merchandise from the CF foundation, whether it’s a bracelet or a t-shirt.
Anyone interested in donating or volunteering may contact Kothe at kothealaina@gmail.com.