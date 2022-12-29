ROCK SPRINGS – Millions of people from around the world will kick off the new year at various events where alcohol is served.
Commander Matt Keslar of the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) reminds Sweetwater County residents that a person driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs has a slow reaction time, less concentration and judgement impairment.
“When getting behind the wheel and driving, they are endangering themselves, as well as others, innocent people, by increasing the risk of crashes, injuries, and death,” said Keslar.
Keslar pointed out that bars are open all night on New Year’s Eve. On other nights, they close at 2 a.m.
“The safety of our citizens is important for the Rock Springs Police Department and we will have officers working special details to enforce city and state impaired driving laws during New Year's Eve.” he revealed.
Keslar mentioned that a person can lose their driving privileges, may lose a job and will have higher insurance premiums when they he or she is arrested for impaired driving. He offers these tips to prevent drunk driving:
- Always have a designated driver or use a local taxi/Uber.
- If at a friend's or relative's home, spend the night there.
- Don't get in a car with an impaired driver
Sandy Lake, victim/witness coordinator for the Sweetwater County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, said that 10 Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) meetings were held locally in 2022. One of her tasks is to look at the DUI arrests of those who signed up to participate. During their last panel on Dec. 13, she looked at 12 DUI’s that occurred in Sweetwater County. Participants are sent from Green River Municipal Court, Rock Springs Municipal Court and Sweetwater County Circuit Courts.
According to Lake, one person was passed out at the wheel, foot on the brake, in the middle of the road. One person was passed out in a parked vehicle. Five were involved in some type of crash; two hit parked vehicles, one ran through a fence and then left the area with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .283, one crashed into a house (BAC .242) and one person used the REDDI hotline to report a hit and run. One person was a REDDI call-in on I-80 due to them brake checking several vehicles. When that person was found, they had pulled to the side of the road and were passed out at a .318 BAC. Three participants were in on a second DUI. BACs ranged from .137 to .39. Three participants had poor driving patterns as observed by law enforcement.
Lake shared that prior to 2020, their panel, was open and participants chose when to attend.
“We never knew ahead of time who would be attending,” said Lake. “When we had to limit our attendance, due to COVID-19, I began looking into the incidents that caused participants to sign up. It’s been surprising to me the number of crashes that occur due to drunk/drugged driving. Another very surprising statistic to me is the BACs that we see here. The panel never lacks several over .2. “
She added, “I wish that the Dec. 13 panel was out of the ordinary, but it is roughly what we see most panels. A quarter or more are involved in some type of crash, high BAC, super scary instances on the interstate, and repeat offenders.”
Prior to this she assumed most participants were a result of driving patterns or burned-out taillights.
“I would have never imagined our terrifying reality until I really started looking at each and every case that comes to the panel,” she mentioned. “We also rarely know when a drunk driver kills him or herself. That’s not usually in the obituary and unless the media picks up the story of each crash or a press release is made by law enforcement, the public never knows.
Lake and Kenneth Lorimer, RSPD community service officer, lost their MADD partner, Debbie Taylor of Casper, in 2020.
“We have chosen to keep the panel here in Sweetwater County going because we believe in the message of MADD,” Lake expressed.
Lake went on to explain the importance of having a plan when going out to celebrate.
“The message is not, ‘don’t drink,’ the message of MADD is ‘Don’t drink and drive, have a plan,’” she pointed out. “In each session, I recommend to participants that they call the person they called from jail to aid them in whatever driving needs they have. It could be a ride home from the bar, a ride from home to get more alcohol or materials for a project, a ride to pick up children or to get fast food.”
These are all common tasks Lakes sees come through that lead up to a person choosing to drink and drive.
“Call that person you’re going to call to bail you out of jail,” she suggested. “Inconvenience them with a ride, instead of finding a way to post your bond, explaining your photo on the arrest report or heaven forbid, planning your funeral.”
Lake also pointed out that finding a ride through Uber or local taxi services is far cheaper than paying for a DUI.
“Getting a DUI is a costly mistake, sure there are fines, costs and restitution through the court, but there is also SR-22 insurance premiums, attorney fees, drug and alcohol evaluations, counseling and fees to get a license back.”
The cost for the MADD Panel is $40 and for that cost persons can catch a ride from Rock Springs to Green River, Lake revealed.
“It really is all in the planning and choosing of the individual before they choose to consume alcohol or other substances. Have a plan.”