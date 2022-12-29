Ken's campaign

These QR codes are part of a new campaign to keep those who are drinking off the road. According to Officer Kenneth Lorimer, these are operational in Rock Springs for those who need a ride as they ring in the new year. Bars throughout the community will have these posted for patrons to have access to them. 

 Image Courtesy of RSPD

ROCK SPRINGS – Millions of people from around the world will kick off the new year at various events where alcohol is served.

Commander Matt Keslar of the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) reminds Sweetwater County residents that a person driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs has a slow reaction time, less concentration and judgement impairment.

