SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Dave Divis has announced his intention to run for his second term as Sweetwater County Assessor.
He is running for re-election on the Republican ticket.
Divis graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He is permanently certified tax appraiser recognized by the Wyoming Department of Revenue and has received over 400 hours of continuing education in the assessment field. Divis is currently serving as the President of the Wyoming County Assessors Association.
He has over 30 years of experience in local government in Sweetwater County.
Divis started in 1991 in the Treasurer’s Office issuing license plates and is now finishing his first term as the Sweetwater County Assessor. He was hired as the Chief Deputy Assessor in 2012, appointed to fill out Pat Drinkle’s term in February of 2018, and then elected by the voters in November of 2018.
“It has been quite a journey that has given me experience in taxation and assessment that not many people have. I believe all of this experience allows me to sit down with a taxpayer and explain the entire cycle…from property valuation and assessment, to tax billing and distribution. I really enjoy helping taxpayers understand our valuation/taxation process,” Divis stated.
“The valuation numbers tabulated by the Assessor are scrutinized by the Wyoming Department of Revenue and the Wyoming State Board of Equalization on a yearly basis. The Assessor must comply with all statutory requirements for the mean, median, coefficient of dispersion, and price related differential. The Assessor must also be a permanently certified tax appraiser. Along with verifying the statistical requirements, the Wyoming Department of Revenue will audit assessment practices within the county each year to make sure each Assessor is compliant with IAAO (International Association of Assessing Officers) standards and Department of Revenue rules. Our values have always been certified and our audits have always been clean.”
Divis stated that in his tenure as the Sweetwater County Assessor, they have done more with less. In 2016, they had 10 full-time employees and now have eight full-time and one part-time seasonal position.
“We are being very careful with taxpayer dollars. We have been able to leverage taxpayer dollars by using technology. Our E-notice program has over 1,000 taxpayers singed up which saves on paper and postage and we are utilizing new aerial photography provided by the state.
“I truly believe I am the most qualified candidate for the position of Sweetwater County Assessor. I have been fiscally conservative in my tenure in the Assessor’s Office and have always been willing to sit down and explain the assessment process to the taxpayers of Sweetwater County. If elected, I will continue to operate the County Assessor’s Office in a respectful, efficient and transparent manner.”