...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Widespread wind chills
of 20 to 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northwest, south central and west
central Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Leslie Davis as the Volunteer of the Month for January.
Davis first moved to Rock Springs at the end of last September, after initially visiting earlier in the summer. She made the trip from the Portland, Oregon area shortly after retiring from the army. In November, she volunteered for her first event at the Broadway Theater – helping with load in, ticket taking, and load out for the Cloverton Christmas Caroling Caravan. Since then, she’s volunteered for most of the events at the Broadway Theater and others Downtown hosted by the URA.
"I just want to be a part of the community,” she added. “I like helping and the Broadway Theater is a cool way to do that."
Davis has been making great strides at getting connected in the community. She is a freelance photographer in her free time and is currently selling prints. You can see examples of her work on her Instagram: @lmdavisphotos and on her Facebook: @lmdworks.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com