ROCK SPRINGS -- Representing Sweetwater County, a local singer and songwriter will be in a recording studio soon to make an album.
Rock Springs resident Steven Davis took first place in the 5th annual Wyoming Singer-Songwriters Competition at Ten Sleep Brewing Company in Ten Sleep during the Labor Day weekend.
He won the $5,000 grand prize from Wyoming Whiskey.
"Honestly, I was in disbelief because of how talented all the musicians, from around the state, are," said Davis. "We didn't know each other and that's the true reason of their competition - to get the musicians together."
He added, "To me, I was honored to win first place, but I didn't think I was going to win first place until they announced it.
"It was amazing. It had me and my wife crying in the audience."
Musicians got acquainted with each other through their music and supported each other during the competition.
"In Ten Sleep, we shared a piece of our souls with each other," Davis shared. "We sat quietly and listened to the three songs they chose to play. It was very special.
"It was a really personal event."
Davis plans to record his songs in a studio in Denver.
He also mentioned that "Acoustic Sunrise," a Sunday morning radio show on NPR, has shown interest in playing his songs after the recordings.
"It will be nice to have my recordings on NPR," Davis said. "Those songs will represent Sweetwater County."
"I'm really excited. It was the confidence boost I needed. The whole town has heard my songs. It's been a long time since someone outside of this area said, 'Dang, you play guitar really well, boy!'"