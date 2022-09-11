Steve

Rock Springs resident Steven Davis took first place in the 5th annual Wyoming Singer-Songwriters Competition in Ten Sleep recently. 

ROCK SPRINGS -- Representing Sweetwater County, a local singer and songwriter will be in a recording studio soon to make an album.

Rock Springs resident Steven Davis took first place in the 5th annual Wyoming Singer-Songwriters Competition at Ten Sleep Brewing Company in Ten Sleep during the Labor Day weekend.

