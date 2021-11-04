Dear People of God,
I recently attended a conference related to Reformation theology. The theme this year was “Assurance in Christ.” What I learned is when we’re talking about assurance we’re talking about certainty. How can a person be certain of their relationship to God? More specifically, how can a person be certain that God is gracious to them?
The world we live in actually revels in being uncertain. Uncertainty, also known as doubt, has become a modern-day virtue. We’re so saturated with it that even church leaders can be found espousing doubt as a moral virtue. Doubt is, of course, looking within yourself and determining you can’t know or trust anything for certain claimed as a matter of faith.
But do you think when God does a thing, that he wants us to be doubtful of what he has done? Did our Lord die on the cross so we can say sweet platitudes but nothing for certain? By no means!
Jesus was put forward as a sacrifice of atonement by his blood, effective through faith—to show his righteousness” and elsewhere it says Jesus’ atoning death was “to prove at the present time that God himself is righteous and that he justifies the one who has faith in Jesus” (Rom. 3:25, 26). Jesus did not undergo death to remain unknown. In his death God had something to show, something to present to the world. That is, that only God is righteous, only God is good. This fact upends any notion of our own goodness, or our own righteousness. It means even the best things we do or the best things about us have absolutely no standing in fixing our relationship to God. We cannot make ourselves righteous before God.
We all are in need of being justified, of being made right. And God chooses to justify the person who has faith in Jesus. For Jesus alone is our righteousness, this we have entirely by God’s mercy when we believe. Apart from this faith in Jesus, we are lost. But when God has brought us to believe in Jesus, “we hold that a person is justified by faith apart from works prescribed by the law” (Rom. 3:28). So, then this is not a matter of being doubtful of what God has done, but certain. God assures us that in the Christ he will not lose us, that we belong to him, and that he looks not on our sins but on the righteousness of Christ, and so we are certainly justified by faith in him.
To illustrate the theme of the conference “Assurance in Christ” one of the speakers led a devotion modifying the story of The Three Little Pigs. Instead of three little pigs we now have the story of The Three Little Christians and it went something like this: These three little Christians knew they were going to be attacked by the Big Bad Wolf of Doubt. In order to counter the Wolf of Doubt, the first little Christian came up with a course of action. He would build his house with the straw of this world. He checked out as many self-help books he could, he faithfully listened to the advice of Oprah, and he would make sure his chakras were aligned. Then he thought he could be safe and secure. But when the Wolf of Doubt huffed and puffed, down went his house of straw and he was soon digested. The second little Christian saw this and said to herself, “I know, I will make a better course of action. I will build my house with the sticks of my strength. I don’t need any other people, I don’t need to go to the church, I am the only one I can trust, I am the only one that matters.”
And so, with her own hard labor she bundled those sticks together, she chopped the wood with her mighty strength, and she built a house of sticks. But when the Big Bad Wolf of Doubt huffed and puffed, down went her house of sticks and she was soon digested. Seeing what happened to the previous two little Christians, the third little Christian came up with his own course of action. He thought to himself, “I will not use those sticks or that straw, I will build my house with the bricks of being super religious.” He prayed and read his Bible every day, he sung the loudest in church, he felt pretty good about himself by all the things he could do for God. But when the Big Bad Wolf of Doubt huffed and puffed, he blew down his house of bricks. And surely, the third little Christian was soon digested.
Ah, so the surprise ending is that none of these little Christians made it pass the Big Bad Wolf of Doubt! We might have thought at least one of them would have! The problem was each of the three decided the best course of action was a course of action. They thought their certainty depended on their own abilities rather than on what God has done in Jesus Christ. Each of the three looked within themselves and not on the Lord. In one way or another we are all tempted to build a house of straw, sticks, or bricks. We all face wanting to justify ourselves before God based on our own ways.
Let me tell you some truth: You will not find salvation in who you are or the things you do. It is not from within that you will get assurance of anything eternal. It all must come to you from outside yourselves. That is, through the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ. The one who gave his life for you, to redeem your life from the agony of sin, death, and the devil. And this evangelical message is not found in nature, in self-help books, or in the good things you do. The good news of Jesus Christ where God chooses to justify the ungodly by faith in Jesus is promised wherever the Word is proclaimed and the sacraments are given.
God does not show himself to you generically in anything, but specifically in Christ and Christ proclaimed. Take note: The proclamation of Christ is always this—the forgiveness of your sins for the sake of Jesus Christ received through faith. For wherever Christ is proclaimed there is the Holy Spirit and there is salvation. Wherever Christ is not proclaimed there is no Holy Spirit and there is no salvation.
Dear people, there are many wolves of doubt we will face in our lives. But know this, the best course of action is no course of action. Do not build with straw, sticks, or bricks. Instead, look outside yourself, hear the good news, your name is written in the wounds of Christ, your forgiveness of sins is complete by the atoning sacrifice of Christ on the cross. Your justification, your fixed relationship with God does not depend on you or your strength, but on Christ and his cross. In baptism he has already made you his own.
You do not need prepare a house of straw, sticks, or bricks, because a house has already been prepared for you by your heavenly Father—the house of God known as the body of Jesus Christ. Here is your assurance—God has justified you through faith in Jesus, and not even the Big Bad Wolf of Doubt can take that away from you. This is most certainly true.
Levi Powers is the pastor of Mount of Olives Lutheran Church in Rock Springs, Wyoming.