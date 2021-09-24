...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any
new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red
Flag Warnings.
&&
Sweetwater County residents get comfy at Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Thursday to view the premiere of "Dear Sirs," a documentary about a local World War II prisoner of war.
ROCK SPRINGS – Friends and family gathered for a screening of "Dear Sirs,” a documentary about Silvio Pedri's experience as a Prisoner of War in World War II.
The event took place at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs. The public is invited to attend the second screening on Saturday, Sept 25. The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 sponsored both screenings.
Old acquaintances and family members rushed to embrace each other and swap stories of the past in the lobby before the screening. They shared in the excitement of this special presentation created by director Mark Pedri, grandson of Silvio Pedri. His wife Carrie McCarthy is the producer.
“I grew up on the street Silvio lived on and I wanted to learn more about his story,” said Rock Springs resident David Tate.
Mistie Mathews and her son Wyatt Doust reserved the evening to watch the film together.
“Wyatt really enjoys World War II stories and I thought this would be a good opportunity for him to learn more about it,” Mathews shared.
John Seppie and his wife Sandy arrived together. They briefly mingled with other attendees before taking their seats.
“I graduated with Dave Pedri, Silvio’s brother. I also worked with Silvio underground at FMC,” he revealed.
Retired educator Jana Weber said, “I’m here to support my son’s best friend, Mark. We’ve been close to the family for years.”
Patriotism took over the theater as Pedri and his uncle Dave Pedri played American fanfare on their accordions before playing the film.
“It takes a village to make this happen,” Pedri pointed out. “Rock Springs is a village.”
This was the first viewing for the family, according to Pedri.
“I’m glad they trusted me to do this,” he chuckled. “They hadn’t seen it yet.”
He went on to say, “This is not a eulogy. We are introducing someone new. I thought I knew him when I was a kid but then I got to know more about him.
“It became a privilege.”
Pedri and his wife’s research took four years.
“I was obsessed in getting to know him,” he revealed. “We had to put the pieces together. We knew it was important to share this incredible story.
It’s about remembering his legacy.”
The film makers will be on a world-wide tour after the premier event.