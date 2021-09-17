...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones...285...288...289...300.
In Northwest WY Fire Zone....286.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zones...278...414...416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Park...Washakie.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 reported 45 new positive COVID-19 cases for the fifth week of school in an update released on Sept. 16.
Of those cases, 35 of them were students and the other 10 were staff members.
This number has decreased compared to the previous week's total of 144 total cases.
The total number of known positive cases so far for the 2021-2022 school years comes in at 189; 161 of those cases are students and 28 of them are staff members.
The district has sent out survey in hopes to gauge the interest of getting vaccinated so a possible vaccine clinic can be scheduled at one of the schools.
Information from the survey will be shared by the district once a vaccine clinic is scheduled.
In the meantime, anyone looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can visit vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829 or call 800-232-0233 to find locations near them.
Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the district is asking that parents keep students home if they are experiencing symptoms.
They are also encouraging students to participate in the state-approved temporary virtual learning days if they are dealing with a positive COVID-19 case, isolation or homebound situation.
Someone looking to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19 can practice good hand washing. They would need to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
If they do not have soap and water available, use a hand sanitizer that consists of at least 60% alcohol. They would need to cover all surfaces of their hands with the sanitizer and rub it in until it's dry.
It is suggested to avoid touching areas of the face like nose, mouth and eyes with unwashed hands.