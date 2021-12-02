SWEETWATER COUNTY -- There were 55 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County as of the week of Nov. 27, according to an update released by the Sweetwater County District Board of Health on Dec. 2.
There were 74 cases reported for the week of Nov. 20.
According to the update, “The new Omicron variant has been detected in 24 countries including two states in the US. Both identified cases in the US have been mild. Right now, we have limited knowledge about the potential impact.
“Scientists expect to know more over the next week about how quickly the new variant spreads and how severe it might be. We will update, as information is available.”
The update states that Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has experienced a significant decrease in the number of COVID-19 patients in the month of November.
“During the first half of the month, the number of COVID-19 positive inpatients included anywhere from four to eight daily. Beginning Nov. 15, MHSC rarely had more than one or two COVID-19 positive inpatients.
“In fact, during the latter part of the month, the hospital experienced six days with zero COVID-19 positive inpatients. Four of those days were consecutive for zero inpatients around the Thanksgiving holiday.”
Vaccine and booster drive-thru dates are continuing to be offered by MHSC from 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. Swab clinics are still available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
As of Nov. 29, Western Wyoming Community College reported three new confirmed positive cases and five total active positive cases. There are 72 total recovered cases for fall 2021.
Face coverings are required in the following spaces on Western Wyoming’s campus when social distancing can’t happen:
- Classrooms, including laboratories and clinicals
- College vehicles
- Small office spaces
- Theatre events and performances
- The Children’s Center staff, if they are not fully vaccinated
According to the update, there are 17,051 fully vaccinated individuals in the county as of Nov. 29.
Pfizer vaccinations for those ages 5 and up are available at Sweetwater County Public Health, located on 333 Broadway St. in Rock Springs, on Dec. 10 and 17 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (walk-ins).
Vaccinations for those ages 12 and up are also available at Sweetwater County Public Health. The walk-in clinics are on Monday-Friday from 9-10 a.m. Call 307-922-5390 to schedule an afternoon appointment.
Additional locations that vaccinations are available in Rock Springs include:
- Sweetwater County Public Health, located at 333 Broadway St.
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, located at 1200 College Drive
- Sav-on Pharmacy, located at 1323 Dewar Drive
- Smith’s Pharmacy, located at 2531 Foothill Blvd.
- Walgreens, located at 70 Gateway Blvd.
- Walmart, located at 201 Gateway Blvd.
- Sweetwater Pediatrics, located on 1101 Gateway Blvd. (pediatric doses only)
Locations where vaccinations are available in Green River include:
- Castle Rock Medical Center, located at 1400 Unita Drive
- K-Pack Pharmacy, located at 170 Commerce Drive, Suite b
- Smith’s Pharmacy, located at 905 Bridger Drive
Sweetwater County Public Health, Castle Rock Medical Center and K-Pack Pharmacy also offer pediatric doses.