Nursing Award

Kara Jackson, center, was recognized during the MHSC Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday as a finalist for the Norman S. Holt Award for Nursing Excellence. Nominating her for the award are MHSC Chief Nursing Officer Ann Clevenger, left, and MHSC Chief Clinical Officer Kari Quickenden.

 Photo courtesy of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS -- A dedication to high-quality care earned Kara Jackson, quality director at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, recognition as a finalist for the Norman S. Holt Award for Nursing Excellence during the Wyoming Hospital Association’s Conference on Aug. 30-31.

“Being nominated for this award is such an honor. I am so grateful to my team, our leadership team, and our staff at the hospital,” Jackson said. “What we do here requires collaboration and determination and we look forward to continuing to improve care for our patients and our community.”

