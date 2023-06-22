1621944910

State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

 Randy Runtsch

CHEYENNE — All of the defendants involved in the University of Wyoming Kappa Kappa Gamma civil lawsuit filed motions Tuesday to dismiss the case in federal district court.

This comes nearly four months after seven anonymous sorority members originally filed a complaint against Kappa Kappa Gamma, Fraternal Council President Mary Pat Rooney, Kappa Kappa Building Co. and Artemis Langford, the first transgender woman accepted into the sorority.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus