ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative panel and social Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Broadway Theater.
Eight members of the Wyoming Legislature shared their individual goals for the upcoming budget session.
Other topics included the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding, budget concerns and various bills. Attendees were also invited to ask questions.
House Representative Chad Banks mentioned that he hopes to see fully funded cities and towns so they can function.
“County services and funding education is important to me,” said Banks.
He pointed out that the fire fighters’ pensions are critical as well.
“The Medicaid expansion is a hot topic too. We’ll see if that will be introduced this year.”
Banks reminded the voters in the audience that this will be a budget session. In order for a non-budget bill to get introduced, it requires a two-thirds vote.
Recently a bill was filed that would keep transgender women and girls from participating in school sports.
“There are some bills I hope we don’t introduce such as the anti-trans bill,” said Banks. “I’m hoping to bring these important messages to Cheyenne and advocate for Sweetwater County.”
He added, “So often, I think Sweetwater County gets left out in this corner of Southwest Wyoming or forgotten in so many ways. We’re such an economic powerhouse.”
“I hope we can translate those messages to our colleagues and let them know we’re important. We need those resources in the community and our county in order to grow.”
According to Banks, he’s interested in helping Western Wyoming Community College get funding for various programs.
“We need to try to get those people to stay here, live here and raise their children here.”
Clark Stith, Wyoming representative for House 48 agrees that the ARPA funding is a unique opportunity from the government. Wyoming will receive $1 billion. He believes they should focus on the “theme that the committee adopted which is a third should be put away as short term savings, a third for long term savings and a third on medium term savings.”
“You’ll see savings from our recommendations,” Stith said. “About 227 billion dollars will go into permanent savings for the future.”
He revealed that some of the ARPA money will be spent on water projects and broadband communications.
Wyoming Senator Tom James said his biggest concern is that the funds get spent appropriately.
He also doesn’t believe the government has a place in economic development.
“Wyoming is the number one employer and that’s why they talk about raising taxes. Private sectors don’t want that,” James pointed out.
Regarding transparency, he thinks the voting record should be under each representative’s bio.
Senator John Kolb for District 12 expressed the importance of communication during the panel discussion.
Kolb said, “I’m here to listen to you. I need to hear from you. If something concerns you with the senate, I want to hear from the constituents. I want to have a conversation. I’d like to hear your concerns. I think that will serve the public the best.”
In regards to the ARPA funding, he asked, “Do we spend it on something or do we invest it?
“I’m in favor of using a large portion of that to go into permanent savings.”
He added that there is a lot more they have to face this year because of the ARPA funds.
“There’s a lot more ‘want’ than the money we have,” he revealed.
As far as redistricting is concerned, he believes the matter would be solved by having 30 senators and 50 house representatives.
Kolb pointed out that even though Reliance has a very small population, the residents in Reliance deserve closer representation.
He noted that the general purpose tax did not mention that it was a permanent tax on the ballot.
“I wish to change that,” he said. “I’m OK if people want a permanent tax but I think you as voters need to know what you’re voting for.”
This will be Wyoming Representative Mark Baker’s third budget session.
He is seeking $10 million to do engineering studies on creating an alternate route from Rock Springs to Green River. He’s been spending some time with the Wyoming Department of Transportation as a liaison.
According to Baker, the department “is on board with the idea.”
He’s also preparing to talk more about the decriminalization bill as well.
Representative Scott Heiner, House Representaive for District 18 explained that if there is a committee sponsored bill, it has a 60 percent chance of legislature passing it, however, a personal bill only has a 30 percent chance of getting passed.
He mentioned that he wants to modify the Industrial Siting Act since Wyoming is the only state that has spent money on construction projects since 1975.
“We’re going to try to put some boundaries on that,” Heiner announced.
He spoke about the Municipality Optional Tax. He’s hoping to provide more resources by making some amendments to it.
He also believes that they need to keep rural representation and keep that balance of power the best they can.
“It’s been a hard fight these past few months.”
This will be Representative Marshall Burt’s first budget session.
“I have a lot to learn and I’m interested in looking at how we can benefit the citizens of Wyoming,” Burt said.
He thinks the lawmakers can try to reduce some of the burdens so the state can prosper and help economic development.
“We don’t have to raise taxes,” he pointed out. “We just have to figure out how to bring businesses in.”
Like other lawmakers, he has concerns regarding the ARPA funding. He noted that they’re looking at free money from the government but that nothing is free.
“I’m here to give back to the communities but our spending power is getting less so are we really benefiting the communities?” he asked. “How far is this going to carry us down the road?”
In regards to communication, he mentioned reading a bill that was written by a private individual not long ago. The individual pointed out that a class of riders were not recognized and wanted to change that. Together, Burt and the individual re-worded it to where it would fit into their laws.
“That was an example of an individual who expressed concerns on how the law was written,” Burt shared. “You need to reach out to us, in order for your voices to be heard.
“If you don’t reach out, we won’t know what your concerns are and be able to carry that with us to Cheyenne.”
He shared his thoughts regarding medical cannabis. He doesn’t believe the government is trying to tell citizens what not to do or what to do in their lives.
“We just have to have that ability to ease the burdens and lessen the restrictions that allow patients and doctors to have that open communication,” he explained.
He added, “Maybe it’s not for you or maybe it won’t work.
“There are a lot of medicines now that are legal because government said that they’re legal. I think we need to open up that conversation and let the patients have that conversation with their doctors.”
He noted that it won’t be “full adult use like Montana” and it won’t be a revenue resource.
Communication remains to be one of the main topics during the panel discussion.
Senator Fred Baldwin believes the voters need to be informed.
“I’ve been spending time with voters in Wyoming,” said Baldwin. “I’m trying to educate people how the system works because some people don’t understand how a bill fails through the system. I’m putting a lot of effort in explaining it to them.”
‘I encourage you to grab someone from your district. sit down with them and ask them how it works,” he advised. “That’s my goal. I’d like everyone to know what the heck we’re doing in Cheyenne!”
Baldwin is excited about the ARPA funding but has concerns as well.
“It’s great we have all this money – it's a wonderful thing but my fear is once the money is spent, whether it’s building an addition to a hospital or whatever, that money will be gone.
“What are we going to do? How are we going to sustain these things? Let’s not lose vision of what’s going to happen afterward – we came very close to falling off the edge of that cliff.”
He noted, “COVID and ARPA has saved us but that situation is not gone. Wyoming revenue has changed. The coal and oil industry has saved our bacon for a long long time but it comes and goes. It can’t save us all the time. Don’t lose that mind-set. We need to think what we’re going to do after COVID.”
Kolb started discussing EMS services throughout Wyoming.
“It hits home in Sweetwater County in a big way but not just Sweetwater County but all of Wyoming and nationally – it’s in a crisis,” he expressed. “They lose money, they don’t generate revenue and we need to fix that system.”
Kolb added, “Small rural towns have lost those services and they’re at risk. If you roll off the road in your car and you have to wait over an hour for an ambulance to arrive, that’s a big deal.
“I want Sweetwater County to know that we haven’t abandoned you, we are working on it. We’re trying to find an answer.”
He expressed his concerns about the firefighter aid pension fund.
“We have a group of firefighters who work hard, have risked their lives and put their families on hold,” he pointed out. “We promised them a retirement but for various reasons, those funds went dry.
“Those firefighters deserve what we promised them.”
Rick Lee, CEO of Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce conducted the Q&A.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo voiced his concerns about decreased funding and the firefighter's retirement fund.
“The firefighters need to be taken care of but the city didn’t make that problem,” Kaumo pointed out. “Wyoming Retirement and the state made that a problem and now they’re asking the city to take care of that problem to the tune of 2.2 million dollars, at a time we’re already seeing decreasing revenue.
“Is there any indication that those revenue resources may come back?”
He explained that the city has big projects on the list now including the Bitter Creek Project which has three more phases.
“We’re not going to be successful with that project until we’re done with all phases,” he reminded the lawmakers. “What funds will be available?”
Kaumo added, “Southwest Wyoming is a powerhouse in industry. We bring a lot of revenue to the state but I feel sometimes we’re labeled as a red headed stepchild because that money is hard to get back. We can’t move forward without your help.”
Stith didn’t hesitate to respond to Kaumo’s concerns.
“The Bitter Creek project isn’t about the creek, it’s about the people,” Stith said.
Stith believes that they can put some pressure on the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Fund (AML) in order to help the city with the project since it has a direct connection to the creek.
“If we keep pushing from different directions, I think it will move to the right direction,” Stith said.
Kolb is confident that the ARPA funds will give them an opportunity to invest in Wyoming.
Dwane Pacheco, Rock Springs chief of police asked Baker how the decriminalization bill will enhance public safety.
Baker said there will be penalties on certain amounts of distributed cannabis.
“My bill will be very focused,” explained Baker. ”It will focus on having a conversation about cannabis.
“I don’t expect it to go very far since it is very controversial.”
In regards to term limits, Kolb pointed out that people have a chance to speak.
“I don’t think we have corruption in our system. I see it working,” Kolb said.
James was asked why he doesn’t agree with the convention of states.
“I don’t agree with term limits,” James shared. “You’re asking the swamp to go there and impose restrictions on themselves - they’re not going to do that.”
According to James, there was no corruption when the convention of states was included in the United States constitution.
‘When it was written back then, there were people with honor,” he said. “Right now, in politics, a majority of people don’t have any honor.
“Corruption is rampant in politics. Even in Wyoming, they don’t have honor. It’s a popularity contest. Most of the people aren’t that good.”
The panel discussion turned into a brief debate when Banks took the floor.
“The people you see sitting on this stage, we’re here because you elected us,” Banks expressed to the audience. “But also, because we feel a sense of pride in what we do and we want to represent you.”
He added, “We feel passionate about our community and state. Wyoming is not a swamp. The politicians who represent you, almost all the people I’ve met and I’ve only served one term but they’re here to represent our communities.
“There is no rampant corruption in the state.”
“State, county and city employees are good people who are there to do good work,” Banks shared. “It’s so irritating to me when people belittle state employees. It’s inaccurate.”
James interrupted, “I have evidence.”
“You may have evidence and there might be a small percentage of that happening but the vast majority people who are serving are doing it with righteousness, willingness and kindness in their hearts.”
Supporters for the freshman representative applauded his comments.
After the discussion ended, constituents gathered in the lobby to ask senators and representatives more questions.
The three-week budget session begins Feb. 14.