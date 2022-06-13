ROCK SPRINGS – Party leaders and other party members came together at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs for the Wyoming Democratic Party State Convention on Saturday, June 11.
The convention gave the party leaders and others in attendance the opportunity to discuss topics such as amending the bylaws and making changes and/or updates to the party’s platform.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, The Wyoming Democratic Party chair, Joe Barbuto, opened up the day’s discussions.
“We have a lot of work to do today. We have a lot of work to do this year, actually. There are a lot of things going wrong in Wyoming but there are a lot of opportunities to make it better,” Barbuto said. “Being a Wyoming Democrat isn’t easy. But, it’s the right thing to do because you can’t be on the other side right now.
“With the things they say and the misinformation that they spread, I don’t know how any self-respecting person could be a Republican right now," he said, referencing those supporting Frank Earthorne and the current leadership of the Wyoming GOP.
Barbuto went on to say, “It’s not just a matter of differing policies anymore. It’s not a differing vision for the future,” Barbuto said. “We have a vision for the future. They don’t. For a lot of people in this state, it’s a matter of life and death. The other party has failed people and the result of that is not only the quality of life going down but maybe their life doesn’t keep going, in some cases. That’s a really serious thing.”
Barbuto also discussed what lies ahead for the Democratic party.
“The work that we’re doing is tough. If we don’t get it done, no one else is going to do it.”
Furthermore, he talked about the importance and significance of the current state that politics is in.
“This is the most critical time in politics. This is the most important election of our lifetime. We say that every election and every election, it’s true,” Barbuto said. “If we can’t start turning things around in Wyoming, well, we’re in some trouble.”
“Wyoming is counting on us whether they know it or not.”
Following Barbuto’s remarks, the adoption of the convention rules as well as some amendments to the party’s bylaws were discussed and voted on.
Some of the amendments to the bylaws that were discussed and voted on include the portions that mention the way people are notified of the meetings of the county central committee, the amount of time in between the county central committee meeting and the state meeting and the gender language.
The convention discussions proceeded after a break for lunch.
The Wyoming Democratic Party agreed to start a task force to identify long and short-term goals and create committees that will bring new ideas. They added an amendment to produce a report to the state central committee by July 1, 2023.
Sweetwater County resident Leighton Wessel hopes that "real outstanding personalities will be on this task force to help make change."
The task force amendment states that it must be a diverse group that is representative of the communities we serve.
During the platform discussion, they added an amendment regarding electric vehicle charging stations throughout Wyoming.
The party believes that by supporting public-private partnerships in expanding electric vehicle infrastructure, tourism will improve in Wyoming.
A new addition to their platform is their support for the timely and comprehensive care for all veterans.
The party continues to support common sense gun laws.
Securing guns safely was discussed among county representatives and delegates.
A passionate applause was heard throughout the theater during the amendment of a resolution regarding reproductive choice, reproductive freedoms and reproductive rights.
The amendment explains that those rights "shall not be infringed upon."
Their platform also includes Fairness and Equality. The party agreed to add "Black lives matter in the state of Wyoming" to Section 1.
Other amendments can be found on wyodems.org.