ROCK SPRINGS – Everyone is encouraged to wear denim on Wednesday, April 27 to bring about justice and support to the victims of sexual assault.
Denim Day began in 1999 as a result of an Italian court overturning a rapist’s sentence.
In 1992, an 18-year-old girl was raped by her driving instructor. He threatened to kill her if she told anyone but later that day, she had the courage to tell her parents about the assault. He was arrested and prosecuted.
Soon, he appealed his case and became a free man. The court had agreed to his claim that the victim was wearing tight jeans and they couldn’t have been taken off without her help.
Protests took place and the Italian women showed up to work wearing denim jeans.
American feminist Patricia Giggans was inspired by these events and named the last Wednesday of every April as Denim Day.
According to Melinda Bass, Executive Director of YWCA of Sweetwater County, it is difficult for victims to discuss the assault and as a result of this, sexual assault perpetrators are not sentenced for the crime.
“It’s a hard crime to prosecute,” said Bass. “To report it, the victim would have to tell the story a half dozen to a dozen times to quite a few people like the police, the nurses and the prosecutor.
“Just knowing you have to explain this then to get questioned in court can be traumatic.”
To make matters worse, she said, survivors and victims are worried that the blame would be on them.
Bass pointed out that communication is important for two people to have in an intimate relationship.
“It’s a matter of consent,” she said. “So many problems could be avoided if they just ask. Some people think it will ruin the mood if they talk about it but seriously, it doesn’t have to be awkward.”
If one pays attention, body language can say a lot.
“Some people think they will be harassed for saying something but if you notice the body language, then be respectful and just ask.”
Questions such as “Should I keep going?” or “Do you want me to do this?” will keep the situation from getting out of control.
“The best thing to do is ask,” she urged.
Silence is not consent. When someone is drunk, high or asleep, they cannot consent.
In “Missoula - Rape and the Justice System in a College Town, a young woman was assaulted by a friend while she was sleeping. She had known the perpetrator since childhood.
Acquaintance rape is the most underreported crime in America. Not only does the victim have physical trauma, they suffer from psychological damage too.
The author reveals the experiences of several sexual assault victims in Missoula. The book goes into detail about their fear and self-doubt in the aftermath and the way they were treated by the police, prosecutors and defense attorneys.
“Denim Day is about standing by the survivors and believing the survivors,” Bass pointed out. “Everyone can certainly wear jeans.”
She added, “We hope more businesses will join in on the Denim Day project too.”
Bass mentioned that those who cannot participate in Run with the Badges can wear jeans and use #DenimDay on social media to show support for survivors.
“Not only do we need to believe the victims, but we also need to keep believing them.”