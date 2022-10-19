....RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 8 PM
MDT FRIDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior if new
fires start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Thursday
afternoon. West 20 to 30 mph on Friday with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent Thursday and Friday.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs of upper 60s to mid 70s on Thursday. Highs on
Friday will be 60 to 70 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS – A grant from the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) was approved by the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees during the meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
According to the agenda, DFS is providing Western with $240,904.35 to support students impacted by COVID-19 and $10,000 for marketing.
The agenda states, “Students eligible for this DFS funding must be degree seeking, have children under the age of six and must claim some school or employment hardship due to COVID-19. Examples include being unemployed, underemployed or unable to take the number of credits they would like.
“Payments will be structured over the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters and are dependent on the number and age of children and the number of credit hours the applicant is taking. These are direct payments to students and they are not included in any financial aid awards or calculations. Awards are first come, first served. This is the first and likely, only year for the award.”