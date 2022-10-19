Image one

A grant from the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) was approved by the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees during the meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

 Rocket Miner Photo

ROCK SPRINGS – A grant from the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) was approved by the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees during the meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

According to the agenda, DFS is providing Western with $240,904.35 to support students impacted by COVID-19 and $10,000 for marketing.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus