Sweetwater County -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum had a special visitor recently. Leilani Aubry Niswander of Selma, California, is the direct descendant of Judge Joseph Payne, Sr., a distinguished Green River pioneer.

Born in Kentucky in 1838, judge Payne came to Wyoming after his Civil War service with the 3rd Regiment, Colorado Cavalry. He became Green River’s town marshal, a post he held from 1896 to 1898 and again from 1900 to 1901. He went on to serve for many years as town judge and justice of the peace and died in Green River at the age of 80 in 1918.

