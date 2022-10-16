ROCK SPRINGS – When a patient waits for a mammogram, “your heart goes a million beats an hour” and “you can’t sleep,” said Rock Springs resident Rose Mosbey.
“I've never missed a mammogram and I'm really grateful that I didn’t skip one because my outcome would’ve been worse.”
“I know there was a period of time when physicians, who were guided by insurance companies, told patients that if they hadn’t had any issues, they can skip a year,” she shared. “I never thought that was a good idea to skip one.
“There’s always a chance that little monster will attack your body.”
She suggested, “Women should not skip screenings. Early detection is definitely the key.”
She pointed out that the risk is higher if an immediate family member had breast cancer. There was no history of it in her family.
“So, I’m the one who has started it in my family.”
She said, “Most of the journey was a blur, because I wanted to put it aside.”
As soon as Mosbey heard what type of breast cancer she had, she immediately googled it for more information.
Moseby was diagnosed with ductal carcinomain situ (Stage 1 DCIS ) in August of 2016.
“When something like that blindsides me, I don’t waste a minute,” she said. “I started doing some research.”
“Educating myself helped a lot.”
Mosbey said her head “was spinning for the next few days,” but she got herself up to speed about what was happening in her body.
She discovered just how sneaky this type of cancer is.
“I couldn’t feel it during a self-examination. Only a mammogram can catch it.”
According to Mosbey, the cancer cells did not spread through the walls of the ducts into her breast tissue.
With Stage 1 DCIS, nearly all women can be cured.
“With this type of cancer, there are no lumps,” she said. “There’s no warning. If I hadn’t had the mammogram, I don’t know what would have happened.”
Luckily, Mosbey didn’t have to go through chemo and radiation because she had the breast removed.
“I had a lumpectomy at first, but there was so much of the DCIS in that breast that I had to have a mastectomy,” she explained.
Mosbey’s doctor insisted that she didn’t need a double mastectomy because it was a different type of breast cancer.
She chose not to have reconstructive surgery.
“The worst thing wasn’t losing my breast; the worst thing is I could have lost my life.”
“It’s a body part,” Mosbey said. “Society has put so much emphasis on them and we’re self-conscious and maybe if I was younger, I would have, but I am so grateful to be alive.
“I’m still here. I think there’s a purpose for me to be here.”
Her lymph nodes were spared because the surgeon was able to remove the breast successfully before the DCIS could do more damage.
“You’re never lucky when you get cancer, but that type of cancer, my doctor said, is the one to get because you can figure it out early,” she said.
“It’s not a fun thing to go through – I had to take lots of trips to Huntsman Cancer Center for a lot of procedures and tests, but I had a great team of doctors.”
Since the cancer was estrogen receptor positive, Mosbey took tamoxifen for five years to keep her body from making estrogen, which feeds that particular type of tumor. She tolerated the medication well since she has always practiced a healthy lifestyle.
Mosbey expressed that it is important to get enough Vitamin D and maintain a healthy weight. She also mentioned that she was thankful for the support she received from family and friends.
“You don’t realize how much you need them until you find yourself in a very challenging spot.
“A friend of mine sent me a text message just a few days ago. In it, she said, ‘God isn’t done with you yet.’”