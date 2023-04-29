ROCK SPRINGS – The Special Olympics motto is “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
The Special Olympics Wyoming (SOWY) Area 2 Summer Games brought 150 athletes and proud supporters together on Wednesday, April 26.
Athletes competed in basketball, swimming, power lifting and track.
According to Jen Haines, CEO/President of SOWY, this is the first time they’ve had the event in Rock Springs since 2019.
Rock Springs resident Jeremy McKimm was excited to cheer for all the athletes in his hometown. He said that he’s made a lot of new friends as a swimmer over the years, but instead of participating next year, he will be a helper.
Rock Springs resident Christian Boyd is a quiet athlete, but once he has the ball, it’s ‘game on.’
According to Boyd’s grandmother, Michelle Bates, Boyd has been a Special Olympics athlete since he was 16 years old and has earned about 40 medals in the past 12 years.
“Before Christian lost his mother, she wanted him to connect with Life Skills,” Bates shared. “And sure enough, they’ve treated him like family. It’s been the best thing for him.”
Boyd, No. 38, played with Sweetwater Basketball during this year’s Area 2 games. He said that basketball is his favorite sport and that he “gets a rush when he takes the ball” away from the opponent.
Chrissy Bowns, SOWY Area 2 director, said, that one of the proud moments for her was the National Guard’s involvement. She said that they and the color guard went “above and beyond” to make it a great day for the athletes.
“There were quite a few key players that without them, I don’t know how we could have pulled this off,” said Bowns.
She revealed that Sgt. Robert Gargus had brought over a Humvee at the last minute for the morning festivities.
“He then hurried to get changed to be one of the referees for the basketball competition,” Bowns said. “I also could not believe the support and involvement we received from Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson.”
Mickelson served as the MC, introducing each team in front of the huge crowd that supported the event.
“The city was very excited to have the Special Olympic area games here and see the athletes compete. It meant a lot to have the support of the rec center, the school district and the community,” said Mickelson.
Rock Springs resident Jill Blazovich and Rebecca James, project manager for Life Skills of Wyoming, were recognized as honorary Olympians for their service during the opening ceremony as well as other community members.
“Words can’t describe what they have done,” Bowns expressed. “If they said they are going to do it, there was follow-through. These individuals are our honorary Olympians because they are special to us.”
She also expressed gratitude to the staff at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Wes Woodward, assistant principal of Rock Springs Junior High.
“Those two venues are top-notch,” Bowns said. “Everyone was willing to cooperate to make this happen.”
Bowns said that the athletes having the opportunity to compete is “priceless.”
William O'Conner from the Rocky Mountain Rebels (Guardian’s Watch/LEAP Inc of Rock Springs) won gold in his division of the 15-yard Floatation Swimming Event. His time was 31.53.
SOWY hosted a three-on-three basketball round robin, in which Sweetwater Basketball, (Life Skills of Wyoming), won the gold.
Athletes on the Winning team included Christian Boyd, Cody Christensen, Kenneth Dedie, Jeff King and Helen White.
“It was wonderful to see athletes come together from across southwest Wyoming to compete,” said Michael Boren, assistant director for Life Skills of Wyoming. “There are so many wonderful volunteers who really make this possible.
“It is a lot of work, but every bit is worth it to see these athletes demonstrate their skills, build friendships and experience the joy of taking home a win.”
Teton Schools had two teams that took home the silver and bronze, but the Rocky Mountain Rebels were a close fourth place. Rocky Mountain Rebels athletes included Mike Camphouse, Nick Leosco and Sharissa Snyder.
Josh Bellamy from the Sweetwater Sonics Team, (Able Hands), led athlete Zachary Sheely to a gold medal in basketball Level 1, individual skills event.
“Zachary worked very hard and had a great performance in the speed dribble portion of the event,” said Bowns.
Rocky Mountain Rebels also had athlete William O'Conner win a gold medal in his division of Individual Skills Level 1 Basketball.
The swimming event saw a lot of very tough competition with a large showing from Evanston, Jackson Hole and many others.
In the 15-yard walk-swimming event, Division 5, Thomas Callahan from Rocky Mountain Rebels had a strong race claiming the gold medal. In the 25-yard Freestyle Division F2, it was the Sweetwater Sonics athletes that were very tough.
Rock Springs resident Cinnamon Evans, representing Life Skills of Wyoming, took home the gold with a time of 43.56.
Brittany Simkin is a direct support professional for Evans.
“Cinnamon is a fantastic lady who gets along with everyone and she’s a fabulous swimmer,” said Simkin. “I really enjoy watching her.”
Christina McEwing took the silver medal with a time of 1.09.98. Sweetwater Sonics athlete Jessica Buckner tackled the 100-yarg backstroke, winning the gold with a time of 2.31.20 as well as Sharissa Snyder from the Rocky Mountain Rebels claiming the gold medal for her efforts in the 100-yard freestyle, showing her skills with a final time of 2.21.72.
Mason Blazovich from the Rocky Mountain Rebels showed how talented he is by competing in the Level 1 individual basketball skills competition, where he earned a silver medal in the 100-meter dash with a time of 19.19 and a silver in the 200-meter dash.
Blazovich's talents didn't stop there; he competed in several other events, but was able to complete the important role of claiming the Area 2 Summer Games open during the completion of the torch run and opening ceremonies.
In the powerlifting event, Rock Springs athletes were true champions. Life Skills athlete Shawn Cole won the gold medal with a combined score of 785 in the combination 3 class. Combination 3 consists of bench press, dead lift, and squats. Chaz Eychner from the Rocky Mountain Rebels team won a silver medal. Eychner's total score was 505. A bronze medal was captured by Vaughn Gibson of the Rocky Mountain Rebels team earning a total score of 490.
Skyler Vanfossen Owens, an athlete from the Rocky Moutain Rebels team in Rock Springs, won the gold medal in Division 7 100 Meter Dash with a time of 14.16
For Division 2 of the 25-meter walk, Melissa Hughes of the Rocky Mountain Rebels won the Gold with a time of 11.66.
“It was a lot of fun,” Hughes said. “I did my best and had a blast.”
The silver went to Aliesha Sala on the Sweetwater Sonics team. Her time was 11.34.
Michelle Lopez, also an athlete on the Sweetwater Sonics team, won the bronze medal with a time of 19.31.
Rock Springs resident Katie Smith was one of the spectators throughout the SOWY Area 2 Summer Games.
“I like watching how happy the athletes are,” said Smith. “They aren’t super competitive, and they have so much fun.”
Rissa Grisamer, program manager in Afton, said that Hank Dearden, a senior from Evanston High School, was the DJ for their kick-off dance the day before the games. He encouraged a very shy attendant to ask a female attendant to dance with him.
“He was absolutely phenomenal!” Grisamer expressed. “Everything he did, he did it from the bottom of his heart.”
The organizers noted that Dearden stayed behind to clean up the facility after the event.
Grisamer and Bowns agree that they were very lucky to have helpful people for the big event.
“It’s hard to find dependable people but this year, I was able to name several people,” said Bowns. “Everybody was killing it.”