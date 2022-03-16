ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs residents Max Mickelson and Josh Bellamy founded Able Hands in 2006. This organization provides habilitation services to individuals with traumatic brain injuries and developmental disabilities in both residential and outpatient settings.
“We believe that having a disability is part of who you are but not a defining part,” Mickelson pointed out. “If you’re focusing on the disability, you’re not focusing on the person.”
“They all have ways of being meaningful members of our community, not in a special way, but in their way.”
Bellamy agreed.
“It’s definitely a two-way street – the community supports the providers and the providers help the community,” Bellamy said. “That’s very encouraging.”
Mickelson believes the school system has played a huge role in the way the community supports those with disabilities by including children with disabilities in the student body.
“It gives the other kids a chance to grow up with kids with disabilities, get to know them and understand them,” Mickelson explained.
There are many individuals from Able Hands who have jobs throughout the community.
“It’s really not about the money to them,” Bellamy mentioned. “It’s about them being a part of something.
“They want to be like everyone else.”
Bellamy added, “They can be really amazing in what they do.”
Rock Springs resident Alana Griffiths graduated with the Class of 1992 at Rock Springs High School.
“We’re family here,” said Griffiths
Desiree Hall has been a direct support professional for 12 years.
“You get to know different viewpoints with this job,” Hall pointed out. “You learn new things about life here.”
Monica Ruiz has been caring for individuals with disabilities for over a decade as well.
“Honestly, I see this group like my second family and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Ruiz expressed. “This is the path I am meant to be on.”
Bellamy’s wife, Kim was their first employee at Able Hands in 2007.
“After working with Alana, they thought a female staff member would be a good fit,” Kim said. “I had never worked with people with disabilities before. That was my first experience and I’ve been here ever since.”
“I can’t imagine working anywhere else. They’re like my family too.”
In sign language, Rock Springs resident Hayley Castillo pointed out that Able Hands is “the best provider hands down!”
“I love everyone here,” Castillo expressed, holding her thumb, index finger and pinky finger up.
Castillo has been an anti-drug campaigner for Life R U Ready. She reminds students in schools not to use narcotics. She shares her experience as a way to inspire others to make better choices. She overdosed on morphine pills at a party when she was 17. Since then, she is unable to stand on her own and speak. Since she is not capable of taking care of herself, she needs full-time care.
Even after such a life-changing event, she is always smiling and wants to make a positive difference in the community.
“Her brain still functions at one hundred percent but her body doesn’t receive the messages her brain sends,” Kim explained. “She’s had her bad days but she’s a fighter.
“Most people in Hayley’s situation would be depressed but she’s not. Her attitude is amazing.”
Her symptoms are similar to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Medical professionals didn’t believe she would live past her twenties.
“They were wrong and we celebrate her birthday every year even harder!” Kim exclaimed.
Castillo hopes to share her experience with students again soon.
Able Hands is state-funded and currently serves 32 individuals with developmental disabilities.
For more information about this organization, go to ablehands.org.